HGK seeks €12.5bn fleet renewal drive for 1,000 low-water ships across Europe by 2035

Cologne-based HGK is calling for a government-backed programme to mobilise up to €12.5bn ($14.4bn) of investment in as many as 1,000 new low-water-capable inland cargo vessels across Europe by 2035, according to HGK.

The proposal would use an illustrative average newbuilding cost of €12.5m ($14.4m) per vessel and is aimed at renewing an ageing fleet while improving its ability to operate during prolonged periods of shallow water.

The urgency has been underlined by exceptionally low levels on the Rhine. The Kaub gauge on the Middle Rhine stood at 16 cm on 11 August, while HGK’s shallow-water-optimised tanker Synthese 18 was still able to carry 485 tonnes under those conditions.

The gauge had fallen to 11 cm by 13 August and was forecast at 7 cm for 15 August.

Rhine countries have about 7,800 dry and liquid cargo vessels, with roughly 80% of the dry cargo fleet built in the 20th century.

Only 13 new dry cargo vessels and 38 tankers entered the fleet in 2024. HGK wants Germany to take the lead in establishing a long-term funding framework through 2035, with support of up to 40% considered within state-aid rules.

The group sees the existing €125m ($144.2m) green inland shipping programme as a starting point, particularly for smaller operators facing high newbuilding costs and lengthy payback periods.

The wider federal budget line for climate-friendly shipping and ports provides an initial €400m ($461.5m) for 2026 to 2029.

HGK argues that fleet renewal should run alongside investment in waterways, including measures to improve navigable depth on the Middle and Lower Rhine and remove infrastructure bottlenecks.

Häfen und Güterverkehr Köln AG operates businesses spanning inland shipping, intermodal transport, rail freight, infrastructure, maintenance and real estate. Its shipping activities cover dry bulk, liquid chemicals, liquefied gases and breakbulk cargoes on the Rhine, its tributaries and connected European waterways.