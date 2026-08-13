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2026 August 13   15:37

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Nine P&I clubs tighten Red Sea war-risk cover after reinsurer cancellations

Nine P&I clubs are tightening certain war-risk covers across the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean after reinsurer cancellation notices or revised terms, with most changes taking effect on 16 August, according to Skuld.  

Skuld, Gard, NorthStandard, UK P&I, London P&I, Steamship Mutual, The Swedish Club and The Shipowners’ Club issued notices on 12 August, while Japan P&I followed on 13 August.

The measures mainly affect commercially reinsured or non-mutual business, including fixed-premium P&I, charterers’ liability, non-poolable extensions and ancillary covers, rather than traditional mutual P&I.  

Skuld said “concerning developments in the Red Sea area” had “materially increased geopolitical and operational uncertainty”.

Gard’s affected policies are cancelled from 00:01 GMT on 16 August and immediately reinstated with an expanded geographical exclusion.

UK P&I applies the changes to non-mutual business, while mutual P&I, Group Excess P&I War and Group PLR War remain outside the cancellation.  London P&I applies the change to owners’ fixed-premium P&I, charterers’ CSL and related extensions.

Steamship Mutual has given 72 hours’ notice on charterers’ P&I, damage-to-hull and owned and chartered non-poolable policies, with reinstatement from 16 August.

The Swedish Club covers charterers’ liability, limited P&I, non-poolable extensions and ancillary products.

Japan P&I applies the revised terms to charterers’ entries, fixed-premium P&I and additional covers, but not mutual P&I, Excess War P&I or FD&D.  

The Shipowners’ Club has set a later start at 00:01 GMT on 20 August. The revised area extends through the Red Sea south of 25°30’N and across the Gulf of Aden into the Indian Ocean.

Coastal waters up to 12 nautical miles offshore are generally carved out, except the Bab el-Mandeb Traffic Separation Scheme, the Yemeni coast and the relevant part of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.  

Several clubs are offering, preparing or considering buy-back or write-back arrangements on separately agreed terms and, in some cases, for additional premium.

The move follows an attack on the Egyptian-owned cargo ship Tihamah in the Bab el-Mandeb on 11 August that killed 4 crew members — 3 Pakistani nationals and 1 Indonesian national — while 2 Yemeni rescuers from the National Resistance Forces were also killed. 10 people were injured.  

Skuld is a Norwegian marine insurer. Skuld, Gard, NorthStandard, UK P&I, London P&I, Steamship Mutual, The Swedish Club, The Shipowners’ Club and Japan P&I are members of the 12-member International Group of P&I Clubs, whose members collectively provide marine liability cover for about 87% of the world’s ocean-going tonnage.

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