  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hapag-Lloyd Q2 profit falls to $83m as Hormuz costs hit $600m

2026 August 13   15:39

shipping

Hapag-Lloyd Q2 profit falls to $83m as Hormuz costs hit $600m

Hapag-Lloyd’s second-quarter profit fell to €71m ($83m) from $306m a year earlier as the carrier absorbed around $600m of additional costs, according to Hapag-Lloyd.  

Group EBITDA edged up to €712m ($829m) from $820m, while EBIT fell to €150m ($176m) from $189m. Revenue rose 11% to $5.84bn from $5.27bn as volumes and spot rates recovered following operational disruption at the start of 2026, supported by stronger exports from Asia and improved US demand.  

Liner Shipping carried 3.481m TEU, up 3.5% from 3.362m TEU in the year-earlier quarter. The average freight rate increased 8.9% to $1,475 per TEU from $1,354 per TEU, lifting segment revenue to €4.9bn ($5.7bn) from $5.17bn.  

Liner EBITDA slipped to €664m ($773m) from $777m and EBIT fell to €131m ($153m) from $167m. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz added bunker, insurance, storage, service rerouting and inland transportation costs.  

“The second quarter was better than the first, driven by significantly higher spot rates and robust demand,” chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said.  Terminal & Infrastructure revenue increased to €165m ($191m) from $135m, with EBITDA rising to €47m ($55m) from $44m. EBIT was €18m ($21m), against $22m a year earlier.

The increase reflected the first full consolidation of J M Baxi’s container business and stronger Latin American volumes. Hapag-Lloyd indirectly holds 51% of J M Baxi Container Holdings Private Limited.  

The second-quarter recovery did not offset the weak start to the year. Hapag-Lloyd posted a first-half loss of $173m against a $775m profit a year earlier. H1 EBITDA fell 31% to $1.32bn and EBIT to $18m from $677m, while revenue increased 2% to $10.76bn.  

Hapag-Lloyd raised its 2026 outlook on July 13 and expects Group EBITDA of $2.7bn to $3.7bn and EBIT of $100m to $1.1bn. 

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a Hamburg-based German container liner shipping and terminal group. At June 30, 2026, its fleet comprised 300 ships with capacity of 2.458m TEU, operating 129 liner services, while its Terminal & Infrastructure business held interests in 24 marine terminals. 

Topics:

Hapag-Lloyd

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

US Gulf lease sale rebounds to $82.7m

17:14

Maersk sees Latin America ports stable

16:45

Golar orders $2.45bn fourth FLNG from CIMC Raffles

16:15

HGK seeks €12.5bn fleet renewal drive for 1,000 low-water ships across Europe by 2035

15:44

Evergreen profit jumps 93% as margins rebound

15:42

Yang Ming H1 profit falls 18% despite 482% Q2 surge

15:37

Nine P&I clubs tighten Red Sea war-risk cover after reinsurer cancellations

15:32

Xiamen sets Fujian’s first methanol bunkering rules

14:58

One dead in blast during pipeline work at Gunvor Rotterdam

14:24

Samsung Heavy and KAIST launch permanent future-ship R&D hub

13:56

US Internal Revenue Service shuts key tax exemptions for foreign ships on Jones Act waiver

13:24

Maersk lifts 2026 outlook as Ocean EBIT quadruples

12:51

Genco sends newly delivered Capesize straight into spot market

12:01

SK Shipping to double LNG carrier fleet in swap with sister company

11:48

DP World revenue jumps 13.1% to $12.7bn in H1 2026

11:47

Long Beach posts second-busiest July with 928,508 TEU

11:21

Drone strikes threaten operations at Libya’s Zawiya oil hub

11:10

India's JSW signs 30-year deal for 0.93m-TEU Kolkata terminal

10:30

Iran’s Kamal & Adel targets first boxship with $31.5m China project

10:00

Denmark tests military escorts for ships in Baltic

09:27

Hormuz transits fall as Gulf oil exports drop 2.1m bpd

09:02

Wan Hai commits up to $980m to eight dual-fuel-ready boxships

08:30

Oil from sanctioned Caroline Bezengi reaches Oman mainland

2026 August 12

18:06

ADNOC Gas awards $8.2bn EPC contracts to Wison and Tecnimont

17:06

ABL and BMB join forces on Baltic marine assurance

16:53

Canadian Coast Guard to put its newest search-and-rescue lifeboat Mira Bay into service

16:51

Maersk offers deposit-free container release in Kenya

16:47

Grounded MSC Silvana VIII sinks deeper after refloating fails

16:46

IEA cuts 2026 oil demand outlook as Hormuz disruption bites

16:44

Leonhardt & Blumberg fits first of four newbuilds with VentoFoils

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news