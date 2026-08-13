Hapag-Lloyd Q2 profit falls to $83m as Hormuz costs hit $600m

Hapag-Lloyd’s second-quarter profit fell to €71m ($83m) from $306m a year earlier as the carrier absorbed around $600m of additional costs, according to Hapag-Lloyd.

Group EBITDA edged up to €712m ($829m) from $820m, while EBIT fell to €150m ($176m) from $189m. Revenue rose 11% to $5.84bn from $5.27bn as volumes and spot rates recovered following operational disruption at the start of 2026, supported by stronger exports from Asia and improved US demand.

Liner Shipping carried 3.481m TEU, up 3.5% from 3.362m TEU in the year-earlier quarter. The average freight rate increased 8.9% to $1,475 per TEU from $1,354 per TEU, lifting segment revenue to €4.9bn ($5.7bn) from $5.17bn.

Liner EBITDA slipped to €664m ($773m) from $777m and EBIT fell to €131m ($153m) from $167m. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz added bunker, insurance, storage, service rerouting and inland transportation costs.

“The second quarter was better than the first, driven by significantly higher spot rates and robust demand,” chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said. Terminal & Infrastructure revenue increased to €165m ($191m) from $135m, with EBITDA rising to €47m ($55m) from $44m. EBIT was €18m ($21m), against $22m a year earlier.

The increase reflected the first full consolidation of J M Baxi’s container business and stronger Latin American volumes. Hapag-Lloyd indirectly holds 51% of J M Baxi Container Holdings Private Limited.

The second-quarter recovery did not offset the weak start to the year. Hapag-Lloyd posted a first-half loss of $173m against a $775m profit a year earlier. H1 EBITDA fell 31% to $1.32bn and EBIT to $18m from $677m, while revenue increased 2% to $10.76bn.

Hapag-Lloyd raised its 2026 outlook on July 13 and expects Group EBITDA of $2.7bn to $3.7bn and EBIT of $100m to $1.1bn.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a Hamburg-based German container liner shipping and terminal group. At June 30, 2026, its fleet comprised 300 ships with capacity of 2.458m TEU, operating 129 liner services, while its Terminal & Infrastructure business held interests in 24 marine terminals.