Yang Ming H1 profit falls 18% despite 482% Q2 surge

Taiwanese container carrier Yang Ming Marine Transport saw first-half net profit fall 18% year on year to NT$7.17bn ($223m), even as second-quarter earnings jumped 482%, according to Yang Ming.

Consolidated revenue for the first six months edged up about 0.5% to NT$84.58bn ($2.63bn) from NT$84.17bn ($2.62bn) a year earlier, while EPS fell to NT$2.05 ($0.064) from NT$2.51 ($0.078).

Second-quarter revenue rose 18.8% year on year to NT$45.92bn ($1.43bn), while net profit surged to NT$5.73bn ($178m) from NT$0.99bn ($30.8m).

EPS increased to NT$1.64 ($0.051) from NT$0.28 ($0.009). Yang Ming said changes in tariff policies and higher energy costs lifted import booking demand in Europe and the US, bringing forward the traditional peak season and supporting container freight rates.

July forecasts from Alphaliner and Drewry put global container fleet capacity growth at 4.2% and 4.4%, respectively, in 2026, against projected demand growth of 2.5% and 2.1%.

Yang Ming expects traditional third-quarter peak-season demand on the Asia-Europe and transpacific trades to provide support, while tariff policies, port congestion and fuel costs remain sources of uncertainty.

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation was established in 1972 and is headquartered in Keelung, Taiwan. Its activities include container transportation, ship and container repair, equipment leasing and shipping agency services.