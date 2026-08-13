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2026 August 13   15:44

shipping

Evergreen profit jumps 93% as margins rebound

Taiwanese container liner Evergreen Marine Corp nearly doubled second-quarter attributable profit from the previous three months to NT$16.03bn ($499m), with earnings also up 46.3% year on year as revenue and margins strengthened, according to Evergreen Marine.  

Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose from NT$8.30bn ($258m) in the first quarter and NT$10.96bn ($341m) a year earlier.

Basic earnings per share reached NT$7.41 ($0.23), compared with NT$3.84 ($0.12) in the previous quarter and NT$5.06 ($0.16) in the second quarter of 2025.  

Second-quarter revenue increased 21.6% year on year to NT$105.16bn ($3.27bn) from NT$86.48bn ($2.69bn). Gross margin climbed to 22.8% from 15.5% in the first quarter and 21.6% a year earlier.  Operating profit rose to NT$19.36bn ($602m) from NT$14.43bn ($449m).  

Evergreen attributed the improvement to resilient global trade demand and an earlier-than-usual peak shipping season, which supported cargo demand and freight rates on its Asia-North America and Asia-Europe trades.  

The second-quarter rebound was not enough to reverse weaker first-half comparisons. Revenue for the six months fell 2.4% year on year to NT$191.67bn ($5.96bn), while attributable profit declined 36.5% to NT$24.34bn ($757m).

First-half EPS fell to NT$11.24 ($0.35) from NT$17.70 ($0.55).  Evergreen said it would continue to monitor end-consumer demand and global vessel supply and demand in the second half, while adjusting its service network and empty-container deployment as market conditions change.  

Evergreen Marine Corp is a Taiwanese shipping company founded by Yung-Fa Chang in 1968. Its network comprises more than 200 full-containerships, more than 150 weekly routes and nearly 300 locations across 120 countries. Its activities include liner shipping, shipping agency services and container terminal operations.

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