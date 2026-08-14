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2026 August 14   08:57

shipbuilding

IAA PortNews: United Shipbuilding Corp plans distributed shipbuilding in cooperation with foreign partners

This strategy will help meet the demand for Arctic-class ships, USC says

Photo by the Forum's organizing committee

The need for ships for the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor (TTC) is to be addressed through the modernization of existing shipbuilding capacities and the creation of a distributed shipyard in cooperation with friendly shipbuilding nations, the United Shipbuilding Corporation press office said. 

Kirill Toropov, Director General for Civil Shipbuilding, USC, who was speaking at the 4th Arctic – Regions Forum, the conference “Ship Repair for the Arctic. Present and Future”, said that to meet the demand for the Arctic class vessels, USC can start the distributed build model, creation of a distributed shipyard with friendly countries and partners. 

“We are considering such opportunities because the fleet is needed here and now. We are actively working in this direction to begin construction with our partners outside the Russian Federation, with gradual local manufacturing as we build our own production facilities here," Kirill Toropov said.

When assessing the need for a new fleet, USC relies on the figures outlined in the Shipbuilding Development Strategy, including the NSR Development Strategy, Toporov said. 

"Currently, the figures until 2030 stand at 62 vessels of various types. This includes icebreakers, research vessels, Arctic tugs, and, of course, ice-class ships for transporting various cargoes, including gas carriers, crude oil tankers, and dry cargo ships. For now, we are guided by these numbers," Kirill Toropov explained.

He also noted that such planning takes into account current realities: the logistics flow is changing very significantly, with changes occurring "literally in real time." USC expects that the development plans for the Northern Sea Route and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor will be substantially revised upward.

“China has recently launched a new shipping route, so we expect these figures to increase. There is an estimate that our country will need between 60 and 100 various vessels by 2030 to support the plans for shipping 120–150 million tonnes of cargo on the NSR," the USC.Director General said.

To implement these plans, USC intends to leverage all its production capabilities. The corporation comprises more than 60 different enterprises: ship repair and shipbuilding yards, naval architecture and marine engineering firms, and machine-building plants. So, USC has all the necessary resources to ensure the construction of this fleet. First and foremost, specialized vessels, icebreakers, various Arctic tugs, research and expedition ships will traditionally be built in St. Petersburg at Baltic Shipyard. There are also plans with Rosatom to build modernized floating power units. Besides, USC takes into account the Severodvinsk shipyard, as it has the required competence, experienced labor forces, and scientific potential to handle part of the work, including offshore projects and ice-resistant platforms.

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