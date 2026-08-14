Hamburg port throughput falls 3.1% in first half

The Port of Hamburg handled 56.1 million tonnes of cargo in the first half of 2026, down 3.1% year on year, while container throughput fell to 4.0 million TEU, according to Hamburg Port Authority.

Container volumes were 3.8% lower in TEU terms and 4.0% lower by weight. The result reversed gains in the first half of 2025, when total seaborne cargo rose 3.6% to 57.8 million tonnes and container throughput increased 9.3% to 4.2 million TEU.

Ongoing modernisation at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) terminals reduced capacity during the second quarter. Weather-related losses in January had been largely recovered by the end of the first quarter.

Throughput at HHLA’s Hamburg container terminals fell 7.3% to 2.786 million TEU from 3.006 million TEU. Across all HHLA terminals, volumes declined 6.7% to 2.959 million TEU.

“The modernisation of our container terminals in Hamburg is a key investment in the future viability of HHLA,” chief executive Jeroen Eijsink said.

Hamburg’s container trade with the US fell 13.5%, while traffic with China and the UK also declined. Volumes with Singapore rose 13.1%, Finland 24.7%, India 7.2% and Morocco 4.7%.

Bulk cargo slipped 1.1% to 15.9 million tonnes. Liquid bulk fell 14.0%, while dry bulk rose 4.2%. Lower petroleum-product imports and biodiesel throughput from April were partly offset by stronger ore imports and grain exports.

Conventional general cargo fell 5.0% to 535,000 tonnes, mainly on weaker steel-product exports. HHLA expects 2026 group EBIT of €150 million to €170 million ($173 million to $196 million), while planned capital expenditure remains €430 million to €480 million ($496 million to $554 million).

Hamburg Port Authority has managed the port’s public infrastructure since 2005, covering waterside and landside infrastructure, shipping traffic and the port railway.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a Hamburg-based port and logistics group with container-terminal and intermodal transport operations in Germany and other European markets.