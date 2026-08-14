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2026 August 14   10:41

accident

Two ADNOC vessels attacked in Hormuz, no crew hurt

Two ADNOC vessels were attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of 13 August, with no crew injuries, according to ADNOC.  

“The incident resulted in no injuries, and the situation has been brought under control,” ADNOC said in its operational update.  The company did not identify the vessels or disclose their cargoes, the extent of any damage or how the ships were attacked.  

The UAE Foreign Ministry attributed the incident to Iran, calling it a “hostile Iranian attack”. It said the targeting of commercial shipping amounted to “acts of piracy” by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and violated UN Security Council Resolution 2817.  

The incident came five days after another ADNOC vessel was targeted by a missile while crossing the Strait of Hormuz in the early hours of 8 August. No injuries were recorded.  On 7 August, ADNOC said 15 of its vessels had been attacked by missiles and drones since the start of the regional conflict, leaving one crew member dead and 20 injured.

ADNOC is Abu Dhabi’s state-owned energy company. Its stated production capacity is 4.85m barrels of oil per day and 11.5bn cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Topics:

ADNOC

Hormuz

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