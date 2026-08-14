Ambrey mobilises 100 tonnes of equipment for Caroline Bezengi salvage off Oman

Ambrey has launched an international salvage and oil-spill response operation around tanker Caroline Bezengi off Oman, deploying specialist personnel, aircraft and more than 100 tonnes of equipment, according to Ambrey.

Specialists boarded the 274-metre, 2001-built tanker on 13 August with support from the Royal Air Force of Oman to assess its condition and begin stabilising the vessel and cargo. Salvage vessels are heading to the site near the Hallaniyat Islands in Dhofar Governorate, while Ambrey has contracted an international oil-spill response company.

“We are working around the clock to mitigate the environmental impact of the situation,” said Ed Wollaston, Ambrey’s director of global response.

The response is taking place during the Khareef monsoon, with severe weather and sea conditions affecting vessel stability, access and the pace of the operation.

John Amos, chief executive of environmental non-profit SkyTruth and an oil-spill specialist, estimated on 12 August that the slick covered more than 2,000 square kilometres based on satellite imagery.

Oman’s Environment Authority had put the affected area at about 390 square kilometres on 10 August, with the nearest part of the slick around 7 kilometres from the mainland. By 12 August, oil had reached parts of the coast around Ras Madraka, with as much as 40 kilometres of shoreline potentially affected and Masirah Island also at risk. The Hallaniyat area includes protected marine habitat used by Arabian Sea humpback whales and Socotra cormorants.

Caroline Bezengi ran aground on 30 June near an Omani marine nature reserve after first reporting difficulties off Yemen on 8 June. Initial assessments indicated a blast had occurred aboard, although no party had claimed responsibility.

The tanker was carrying an estimated 800,000 barrels of Russian oil. It sailed from Novorossiysk in April, passed through the Suez Canal at the end of May and was travelling towards India. Commercial shipping databases had listed it as Cameroon-flagged before its removal from that registry in June.

Rentoor Shipmanagement Ltd is the registered owner and Villar Shipmanagement Ltd the manager; both appear to be based in China.

Ambrey is an international maritime risk and response company and a member of the International Salvage Union.