  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ambrey mobilises 100 tonnes of equipment for Caroline Bezengi salvage off Oman

2026 August 14   11:05

accident

Ambrey mobilises 100 tonnes of equipment for Caroline Bezengi salvage off Oman

Ambrey has launched an international salvage and oil-spill response operation around tanker Caroline Bezengi off Oman, deploying specialist personnel, aircraft and more than 100 tonnes of equipment, according to Ambrey.  

Specialists boarded the 274-metre, 2001-built tanker on 13 August with support from the Royal Air Force of Oman to assess its condition and begin stabilising the vessel and cargo. Salvage vessels are heading to the site near the Hallaniyat Islands in Dhofar Governorate, while Ambrey has contracted an international oil-spill response company.  

“We are working around the clock to mitigate the environmental impact of the situation,” said Ed Wollaston, Ambrey’s director of global response.  

The response is taking place during the Khareef monsoon, with severe weather and sea conditions affecting vessel stability, access and the pace of the operation.  

John Amos, chief executive of environmental non-profit SkyTruth and an oil-spill specialist, estimated on 12 August that the slick covered more than 2,000 square kilometres based on satellite imagery.

Oman’s Environment Authority had put the affected area at about 390 square kilometres on 10 August, with the nearest part of the slick around 7 kilometres from the mainland.  By 12 August, oil had reached parts of the coast around Ras Madraka, with as much as 40 kilometres of shoreline potentially affected and Masirah Island also at risk. The Hallaniyat area includes protected marine habitat used by Arabian Sea humpback whales and Socotra cormorants.  

Caroline Bezengi ran aground on 30 June near an Omani marine nature reserve after first reporting difficulties off Yemen on 8 June. Initial assessments indicated a blast had occurred aboard, although no party had claimed responsibility.  

The tanker was carrying an estimated 800,000 barrels of Russian oil. It sailed from Novorossiysk in April, passed through the Suez Canal at the end of May and was travelling towards India. Commercial shipping databases had listed it as Cameroon-flagged before its removal from that registry in June.  

Rentoor Shipmanagement Ltd is the registered owner and Villar Shipmanagement Ltd the manager; both appear to be based in China.  

Ambrey is an international maritime risk and response company and a member of the International Salvage Union. 

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:01

Thirteen states formally join Saudi-led maritime coalition

11:30

Trump opens US Navy shipbuilding to foreign yards

11:21

Thai liner RCL’s boxship hits riverbank in India

10:41

Two ADNOC vessels attacked in Hormuz, no crew hurt

10:29

Hamburg port throughput falls 3.1% in first half

08:57

IAA PortNews: United Shipbuilding Corp plans distributed shipbuilding in cooperation with foreign partners

2026 August 13

18:04

US Gulf lease sale rebounds to $82.7m

17:14

Maersk sees Latin America ports stable

16:45

Golar orders $2.45bn fourth FLNG from CIMC Raffles

16:15

HGK seeks €12.5bn fleet renewal drive for 1,000 low-water ships across Europe by 2035

15:44

Evergreen profit jumps 93% as margins rebound

15:42

Yang Ming H1 profit falls 18% despite 482% Q2 surge

15:39

Hapag-Lloyd Q2 profit falls to $83m as Hormuz costs hit $600m

15:37

Nine P&I clubs tighten Red Sea war-risk cover after reinsurer cancellations

15:32

Xiamen sets Fujian’s first methanol bunkering rules

14:58

One dead in blast during pipeline work at Gunvor Rotterdam

14:24

Samsung Heavy and KAIST launch permanent future-ship R&D hub

13:56

US Internal Revenue Service shuts key tax exemptions for foreign ships on Jones Act waiver

13:24

Maersk lifts 2026 outlook as Ocean EBIT quadruples

12:51

Genco sends newly delivered Capesize straight into spot market

12:01

SK Shipping to double LNG carrier fleet in swap with sister company

11:48

DP World revenue jumps 13.1% to $12.7bn in H1 2026

11:47

Long Beach posts second-busiest July with 928,508 TEU

11:21

Drone strikes threaten operations at Libya’s Zawiya oil hub

11:10

India's JSW signs 30-year deal for 0.93m-TEU Kolkata terminal

10:30

Iran’s Kamal & Adel targets first boxship with $31.5m China project

10:00

Denmark tests military escorts for ships in Baltic

09:27

Hormuz transits fall as Gulf oil exports drop 2.1m bpd

09:02

Wan Hai commits up to $980m to eight dual-fuel-ready boxships

08:30

Oil from sanctioned Caroline Bezengi reaches Oman mainland

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news