Thai liner RCL’s boxship hits riverbank in India

Thai container shipping operator Regional Container Lines’ Singapore-flagged Nawata Bhum has resumed its voyage after hitting the bank of India’s Hooghly River near Diamond Harbour on 12 August, according to Regional Container Lines.

The 1,108-TEU vessel left the navigational channel near Nurpur ferry ghat while heading towards Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, with its bow becoming lodged in the river embankment.

Nawata Bhum was successfully refloated on 13 August and returned to service after inspections and assessments. “All crew members onboard are safe, with no injuries reported,” RCL said in its 14 August update. The company said there was no damage to the cargo.

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority said 22 crew members were on board and none were Singapore citizens. No injuries or pollution were recorded, and the authority plans to investigate the incident. About 100 feet of the river embankment was damaged and cracks developed in other sections. Repair work was under way by 13 August.

Kolkata Port marine deputy director I Dhruvajyoti Mukhopadhyay said the Hooghly makes a roughly 90-degree bend near Nurpur and vessels can be difficult to control there during particularly strong currents. The reason Nawata Bhum left its course has not been established.

Nawata Bhum, IMO 9365685, was built in 2008 and has gross tonnage of 9,917, deadweight of 13,853 tonnes and capacity of 1,108 TEU.

Bangkok-based Regional Container Lines was founded in 1979 as a common feeder operator. It owns and operates 46 vessels ranging from 388 TEU to 11,714 TEU and maintains a network of 127 owned and agency offices.