  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Trump opens US Navy shipbuilding to foreign yards

2026 August 14   11:30

shipbuilding

Trump opens US Navy shipbuilding to foreign yards

US President Donald Trump has ordered an overhaul of US Navy shipbuilding that could allow foreign yards to build the first vessels in selected programmes before construction shifts to the US, according to a White House memorandum signed on 13 August.  

The plan applies what the administration calls the “Finland Model” to as many as three ship classes as Washington seeks to address capacity constraints, backlogs, delays and rising costs across the naval industrial base.  

A qualifying foreign shipbuilder must simultaneously build a new US shipyard or acquire ownership or a majority equity stake in an existing US yard. It must also hire and train US citizens, license proprietary shipbuilding technologies and techniques to its US operation and establish an American supply chain.  

The foreign supplier may build the first two ships at its parent yard. All subsequent vessels must be constructed in the US.  The Pentagon has 90 days to develop a competitive acquisition approach for surface combatants capable of anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare and convoy escort missions. The same model is to be considered for Consolidated Cargo Replenishment at Sea, or CONSOL, tankers and roll-on/roll-off vessels.  

US law generally prohibits armed forces vessels and major hull or superstructure components from being built at foreign shipyards. The restriction can be waived on national security grounds, with Congress notified and contracts barred from signing until 30 days after that notification.  

The memorandum also requires a plan within 60 days to replace the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, or EMALS, and Advanced Weapons Elevators with steam catapults and hydraulic elevators on CVN-81, the future USS Doris Miller.  

General Atomics, which supplies EMALS, warned: “With nearly 50% of production complete, changing course now would introduce significant cost, schedule, and integration risks.”  

The first three Ford-class carriers will retain their electromagnetic launch systems. CVN-81 is the fourth ship in the class and is being built by HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding.  

Trump also ordered a plan within 120 days for a fifth public US Navy shipyard, including consideration of as many as three new drydocks capable of handling current and planned submarine classes. A separate Component Repair Center plan is due within 90 days and must provide capacity for at least one ship set of spare equipment covering the Los Angeles, Virginia, Seawolf, Ohio and Columbia submarine classes.  

The Shipbuilders Council of America has opposed overseas construction of US military vessels, arguing that it would divert demand, jobs and industrial capability from US yards.  

HII is a US defence and shipbuilding company whose Newport News Shipbuilding division designs, builds and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines for the US Navy.

Newport News Shipbuilding employs more than 26,000 people and is the only US shipyard that designs and builds nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.  

General Atomics is a privately owned US technology company based in San Diego. Its General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems business develops electromagnetic, power and defence systems, including EMALS and Advanced Arresting Gear for Ford-class aircraft carriers.

Topics:

Navy

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:01

Thirteen states formally join Saudi-led maritime coalition

11:21

Thai liner RCL’s boxship hits riverbank in India

11:05

Ambrey mobilises 100 tonnes of equipment for Caroline Bezengi salvage off Oman

10:41

Two ADNOC vessels attacked in Hormuz, no crew hurt

10:29

Hamburg port throughput falls 3.1% in first half

08:57

IAA PortNews: United Shipbuilding Corp plans distributed shipbuilding in cooperation with foreign partners

2026 August 13

18:04

US Gulf lease sale rebounds to $82.7m

17:14

Maersk sees Latin America ports stable

16:45

Golar orders $2.45bn fourth FLNG from CIMC Raffles

16:15

HGK seeks €12.5bn fleet renewal drive for 1,000 low-water ships across Europe by 2035

15:44

Evergreen profit jumps 93% as margins rebound

15:42

Yang Ming H1 profit falls 18% despite 482% Q2 surge

15:39

Hapag-Lloyd Q2 profit falls to $83m as Hormuz costs hit $600m

15:37

Nine P&I clubs tighten Red Sea war-risk cover after reinsurer cancellations

15:32

Xiamen sets Fujian’s first methanol bunkering rules

14:58

One dead in blast during pipeline work at Gunvor Rotterdam

14:24

Samsung Heavy and KAIST launch permanent future-ship R&D hub

13:56

US Internal Revenue Service shuts key tax exemptions for foreign ships on Jones Act waiver

13:24

Maersk lifts 2026 outlook as Ocean EBIT quadruples

12:51

Genco sends newly delivered Capesize straight into spot market

12:01

SK Shipping to double LNG carrier fleet in swap with sister company

11:48

DP World revenue jumps 13.1% to $12.7bn in H1 2026

11:47

Long Beach posts second-busiest July with 928,508 TEU

11:21

Drone strikes threaten operations at Libya’s Zawiya oil hub

11:10

India's JSW signs 30-year deal for 0.93m-TEU Kolkata terminal

10:30

Iran’s Kamal & Adel targets first boxship with $31.5m China project

10:00

Denmark tests military escorts for ships in Baltic

09:27

Hormuz transits fall as Gulf oil exports drop 2.1m bpd

09:02

Wan Hai commits up to $980m to eight dual-fuel-ready boxships

08:30

Oil from sanctioned Caroline Bezengi reaches Oman mainland

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news