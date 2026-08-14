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2026 August 14   12:01

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Thirteen states formally join Saudi-led maritime coalition

Thirteen countries have formally joined a Saudi-led multinational maritime defence coalition after completing national procedures and signing its charter, while 15 states have signed the initiative’s joint statement, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense.  

Representatives from 39 countries attended the coalition’s third planning meeting at the Western Fleet Command in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 13 August as the group moved towards operational activation.  

Saudi Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Salem Alshehri, appointed coalition commander on 6 August, will lead the organisation, with Pakistan providing the deputy commander for its first term.  

The coalition has selected its headquarters and adopted an emblem, while work is continuing on its organisational structure, operational planning framework and documents required for operations.  Plans include a multinational command and staff structure, a Joint Maritime Operations and Coordination Center and a Coalition Intelligence Center.  

The coalition’s mandate covers maritime security, freedom of navigation and protection of international trade and energy supply routes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.  

Its planned activities include intelligence and information sharing, operational planning, joint exercises, training, capacity building and joint maritime operations.  

The latest announcement did not identify all 15 countries that signed the joint statement or the 13 states that have completed formal accession.  

The Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition was established as a framework for participating states to coordinate maritime security activities and is open to additional countries once they complete their national accession procedures.

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