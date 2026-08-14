Iran seeks compensation as foreign bulker suspected in Persian Gulf oil spill

Iran has called for compensation after an oil spill contaminated the southern coast of Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, with preliminary findings pointing to a foreign bulk carrier as the source, according to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said pollution had reached three coastal locations and surrounding waters. He said parties benefiting from commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have a “legal and moral responsibility” to remedy environmental damage in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Authorities in Hormozgan province estimated that about 32,000 square metres of coastline around Qeshm and nearby Hengam Island and roughly 90,000 square metres of marine waters were affected.

Clean-up teams were deployed to Susa and Shib Deraz after pollution was detected on 10 August, using absorbent materials and mechanical shoreline cleaning. Most of the pollution had been collected by Wednesday evening, while the precise source and trajectory of the slick remained under investigation.

The Iranian statement did not identify the vessel or its manager. The Liberia-flagged Minoan Pioneer, IMO 9471630, was damaged on 3 August about 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman. The International Maritime Organization lists pollution from the vessel as unconfirmed and says one seafarer remains missing.

The 2011-built, 93,283-dwt bulker is registered to Siena Seas SA, with Greece-based Modion Maritime Management responsible for its commercial and technical management.