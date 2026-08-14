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2026 August 14   14:32

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Arctic shipping pollution spikes above 200,000 particles at Greenland port

Ultrafine-particle concentrations linked to shipping at the port of Ilulissat in Greenland peaked above 200,000 particles per cubic centimetre, intensifying calls for cleaner marine fuels and shore power across the Arctic, according to the Clean Arctic Alliance.  

Measurements taken from July 29 to August 7 averaged 60,000 to 70,000 particles/cm³ and showed high concentrations of ultrafine particles containing soot, or black carbon.  

The tests were carried out by Dr Kåre Press-Kristensen, senior advisor on air quality and climate at Green Global Future.  Press-Kristensen linked the elevated pollution around the port to operating port equipment and ships without shore-power connections.  He called for electrification of port machinery, shore-side electricity for domestic vessels and wider use of cleaner distillate fuels, including marine gas oil, by ships operating in Greenland and elsewhere in the Arctic.  

The Clean Arctic Alliance compared the readings with the World Health Organization’s indication that concentrations below 1,000 particles/cm³ represent low 24-hour ultrafine-particle levels. The WHO does not set a quantitative air-quality guideline for ultrafine particles.  

Denmark, France, Germany and the Solomon Islands have submitted proposal PPR 13/6 to the International Maritime Organization seeking a mandatory fuel measure under MARPOL Annex VI to reduce black-carbon emissions from shipping affecting the Arctic.  

Press-Kristensen also called for restrictions on scrubber-water discharges.  A new North-East Atlantic Emission Control Area adopted on May 1 will tighten controls on nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides and particulate matter.

The amendments enter into force on September 1, 2027, with the ECA requirements applying 12 months later.  The IMO ban on the use and carriage for use of heavy fuel oil in Arctic waters has applied since July 1, 2024, although exemptions and provisions for some ships with protected fuel tanks may continue until July 1, 2029.  

The Clean Arctic Alliance is a coalition of 24 non-profit organisations focused on the environmental impact of Arctic shipping. 

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