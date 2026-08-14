Singapore LNG bunker sales rise 41% in July as eight new suppliers enter market

Singapore’s LNG bunker sales rose 41.3% year on year to 58,690 tonnes in July and increased 6.8% from 54,970 tonnes in June, [according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

LNG sales reached 376,980 tonnes in the first seven months of 2026, up 31.9% from 285,740 tonnes in the same period of 2025. Total bunker fuel sales across all grades stood at 4.732m tonnes in July, 1.3% above June but 3.8% below the 4.918m tonnes sold in July 2025. No methanol or ammonia bunker sales were recorded during the month.

The July figures are preliminary estimates and include delayed submissions declared by bunker suppliers, meaning they may be revised.

The increase comes before Singapore expands its LNG bunker supplier base. Eight new five-year licences take effect on 1 September and run through 31 August 2031.

The licensees are Aramco Trading Singapore, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, PetroChina International (Singapore), Shell Eastern Trading, Sinopec Fuel Oil (Singapore), the TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia-Sembcorp Fuels (Singapore) Joint Venture and Vitol Bunkers (S).

Applicants were assessed on supply capabilities, commercial plans, operational experience and safety standards, as well as their ability to address methane slip and support lower-lifecycle-emission methane-based fuels including liquefied bio-methane and e-methane.

Existing LNG bunkering licences remain valid until 31 December 2026. Singapore sold a record 56.77m tonnes of marine fuel in 2025, up 3.4% year on year. Alternative marine fuel sales increased to 1.95m tonnes from 1.35m tonnes in 2024.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, established in 1996, is Singapore’s maritime and port regulator and planner.