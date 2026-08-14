K Shipbuilding first-half operating profit rises 172% on tanker sales

South Korea’s K Shipbuilding posted consolidated operating profit of KRW 114.314bn ($80.9m) in the first half of 2026, up 171.8% year on year as higher tanker sales lifted earnings, according to the shipbuilder’s half-year report filed with Korea’s DART disclosure system.

Revenue increased 15.4% to KRW 683.462bn ($483.9m), while net profit reached KRW 110.663bn ($78.3m).

K Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company established on 10 April 1967. The company is headquartered at its Jinhae Shipyard in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, and adopted its current name in July 2021. Its construction portfolio includes MR and LR tankers, containerships, LNG bunkering vessels and LPG/LEG carriers.