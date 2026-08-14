  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Marine insurer Gard says sulphur bunker claims more than triple as China tightens fuel checks

2026 August 14   16:25

bunkering

Marine insurer Gard says sulphur bunker claims more than triple as China tightens fuel checks

Marine insurer Gard says sulphur-related bunker cases more than tripled year on year in the first half of 2026, with the six-month total already about 40% above the number recorded for all of 2025. 

The surge has coincided with tighter enforcement by Chinese maritime authorities, particularly around the Bohai Sea, although Gard did not establish that the inspections caused the increase in claims.  

Gard deputy underwriter Christina Kwok and loss prevention executive Bruce Liu said in the 12 August note that excessive sulphur content can become a MARPOL compliance issue, exposing vessels to delays, enforcement action and substantial debunkering and fuel-disposal costs.  

Maritime authorities in Tianjin, Hebei, Liaoning and Shandong launched a joint ship-pollution prevention campaign on 5 June that is expected to run for nearly five months. It covers Tianjin, Tangshan, Qinhuangdao, Huanghua, Jinzhou, Yingkou and Longkou and includes checks on SOx emissions and fuel compliance, onboard inspections, unannounced spot checks and remote monitoring using drones, patrol vessels, shore-based systems and rapid fuel-testing devices.  

Gard cited a recent case involving an unidentified vessel at Panjin, China, where Maritime Safety Administration officers sampled fuel in use in the boiler system. Portable tests indicated sulphur content of 2.5% to 2.7%.  Three samples were drawn, with two retained for laboratory testing and one left on board. Laboratory analysis confirmed sulphur content of 2.51%, above the applicable regulatory limit.  The master was ordered to stop using the fuel and submit a disposal plan. The final administrative penalty had not been determined.  

China’s Air Pollution Prevention and Control Law allows fines of RMB 10,000 to RMB 100,000 ($1,470 to $14,720) for non-compliant vessel fuel, with potential liability extending to shipowners, operators and managers.  

The latest figures follow more than 70 bunker-related claims handled by Gard between January and May 2026, 50% more than a year earlier. Almost all involved fuel quality, with very low sulphur fuel oil accounting for the vast majority of bunker-quality claims.  

Gard is a shipowner-controlled provider of protection and indemnity, marine and energy insurance. Founded in Arendal, Norway, in 1907, it operates 15 offices worldwide and had 784 employees in its latest published company profile. The insurer covers around half of the global merchant fleet and recorded gross written premium of $1.312bn at the end of 2025.

Topics:

bunkering

insurance

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:01

Typhoon Dolphin leaves Shanghai and Ningbo with multi-day vessel queues

17:15

Abu Dhabi port operator AD Ports profit jumps 88%

16:41

K Shipbuilding first-half operating profit rises 172% on tanker sales

16:04

Polish shipyard christens first of three frigates in $4bn naval programme

16:03

Western Australian port authority Pilbara Ports’ July cargo falls 1% as Port Hedland drops 4%

15:50

DP World plans $1.3bn Peru terminal expansion after $1bn Callao investment

15:47

Norwegian boxship owner MPC Container Ships christens methanol feeder for seven-year DP World charter in China

15:44

Italian bunker supplier Fratelli Cosulich launches third methanol-ready tanker in China

15:42

CK Hutchison port earnings rise despite Panama loss

15:41

Norwegian TGS and US seismic firm GTI sign four-year shoreline-to-deepwater alliance

15:28

Singapore LNG bunker sales rise 41% in July as eight new suppliers enter market

15:02

Panama Canal cuts Neopanamax draught as US forecaster puts record El Niño odds at 69%

14:32

Arctic shipping pollution spikes above 200,000 particles at Greenland port

14:02

Malaysian refiner PRefChem sends 540,000-barrel fuel oil cargo to US in first since 2023

13:21

South Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai targets 2-3 Natrium reactor vessels a year

13:01

Iran seeks compensation as foreign bulker suspected in Persian Gulf oil spill

12:31

ADNOC offers to shuttle Iraqi crude through Hormuz

12:01

Thirteen states formally join Saudi-led maritime coalition

11:30

Trump opens US Navy shipbuilding to foreign yards

11:21

Thai liner RCL’s boxship hits riverbank in India

11:05

Ambrey mobilises 100 tonnes of equipment for Caroline Bezengi salvage off Oman

10:41

Two ADNOC vessels attacked in Hormuz, no crew hurt

10:29

Hamburg port throughput falls 3.1% in first half

08:57

IAA PortNews: United Shipbuilding Corp plans distributed shipbuilding in cooperation with foreign partners

2026 August 13

18:04

US Gulf lease sale rebounds to $82.7m

17:14

Maersk sees Latin America ports stable

16:45

Golar orders $2.45bn fourth FLNG from CIMC Raffles

16:15

HGK seeks €12.5bn fleet renewal drive for 1,000 low-water ships across Europe by 2035

15:44

Evergreen profit jumps 93% as margins rebound

15:42

Yang Ming H1 profit falls 18% despite 482% Q2 surge

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news