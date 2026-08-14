Norwegian TGS and US seismic firm GTI sign four-year shoreline-to-deepwater alliance

Norwegian energy data group TGS and US seismic technology company Geophysical Technology Inc (GTI) have signed a four-year strategic alliance to pursue seismic acquisition projects spanning transition zones, shallow water and deepwater worldwide, according to TGS.

The agreement, announced on 14 August, creates a framework for the partners to assess projects individually, combining vessels, seismic equipment, technology and operational capabilities. No contract value, minimum work commitment or specific projects were disclosed.

TGS will contribute its deepwater seismic acquisition fleet, ocean bottom node assets, global supply chain, project management capabilities and financial resources.

GTI will bring its proprietary NuSeis nodal recording technology, manufacturing capacity, specialised vessels and recording equipment, as well as experience in land, transition-zone and shallow-water seismic operations.

The collaboration is intended to give TGS and GTI the ability to compete for integrated projects spanning several operating environments rather than treating land, nearshore and deepwater work as separate scopes.

TGS is headquartered in Oslo and Houston and provides subsurface data, processing and imaging services.

GTI is a privately held US company founded in 2013 and headquartered in Stafford, Texas.