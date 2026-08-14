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2026 August 14   15:44

shipbuilding

Italian bunker supplier Fratelli Cosulich launches third methanol-ready tanker in China

Italian maritime group Fratelli Cosulich has launched the 7,999-dwt Carlotta Cosulich in China, the third of four methanol-ready IMO Type II bunker tankers in its newbuilding programme, according to Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy.  

Carlotta Cosulich was launched at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard and follows sister vessels Anna Cosulich and Lucia Cosulich, which have already been delivered.  

The tanker has MarineLINE-coated cargo tanks and was designed from the outset for future methanol operations. It is also fitted with a 5-tonne cargo crane and dedicated equipment for Single Point Mooring operations.  

Earlier specifications for Carlotta Cosulich include an integrated nitrogen generator system, Quick Connect/Disconnect Couplings and dedicated transfer lines for fuel handling. 

Construction began with steel cutting on 9 October 2025, followed by keel laying on 4 February 2026.  The four-vessel programme will add bunker tonnage capable of handling conventional fuel oil, biofuels and methanol.  

Fratelli Cosulich is a family-owned Italian maritime and logistics group whose origins date to 1857. Its Marine Energy business has operated in the bunker sector since 1969, covering bunker trading, physical supply and ship management.  

Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers (S) Pte Ltd is the group’s Singapore-based Marine Energy company.  

Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding Co Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilding company.

Topics:

methanol

bunkering

shipbuilding

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