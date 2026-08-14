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2026 August 14   15:47

shipbuilding

Norwegian boxship owner MPC Container Ships christens methanol feeder for seven-year DP World charter in China

Norwegian boxship owner MPC Container Ships has christened the 1,250-TEU methanol dual-fuel feeder DP World Southampton in Guangzhou, China, ahead of a seven-year time charter with DP World for deployment in Northern Europe, according to MPC Container Ships.  

Laurence Illouz-Timsit of Société Générale served as godmother at the 13 August naming ceremony.  

“Her methanol-capable dual-fuel engine and shore power connectivity significantly reduce emissions compared to conventional vessels,” MPC Container Ships said.  

The 2026-built vessel, constructed by CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, is 148 metres long and 27.2 metres wide and has 350 reefer plugs.  

The project began in January 2024 as a 50:50 investment between MPC Container Ships and Unifeeder under a $39m construction contract. Each partner initially contributed $4m.

MPC Container Ships bought Unifeeder’s remaining 50% interest for another $4m in April 2025, taking full control of the vessel-owning company.  

Earlier MPC Container Ships disclosures set the charter rate at €17,750 ($20,473) per day through December 2033.

Société Générale has agreed financing of up to 75% of the vessel’s contract value, capped at $29.3m. The facility is repayable over seven years and carries interest at term SOFR plus 210 basis points.  

MPC Container Ships ASA is an Oslo-based containership tonnage provider focused on small and mid-sized container vessels.

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered ports, terminals and logistics group. Unifeeder A/S is a Danish feeder and shortsea operator within DP World’s Shipping Solutions business. 

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