DP World plans $1.3bn Peru terminal expansion after $1bn Callao investment

Dubai-based ports and logistics group DP World is advancing plans for a more than $1.3bn expansion of the South Terminal at Peru’s Port of Callao after investing about $1bn since securing the concession in 2006, according to DP World.

The proposed project would lift annual container capacity to as much as 4.3m TEU from 2.7m TEU and include a 20.8-hectare off-dock staging area.

DP World is marking 20 years since entering Callao. The terminal has handled more than 22m TEU over that period and surpassed 2m TEU in a single year for the first time in 2025, becoming the first terminal on the west coast of South America to cross the threshold. A decade earlier, 2m TEU was equivalent to the combined annual throughput of all ports in Peru.

The Callao terminal now handles about 60% of the country’s containerised cargo. DP World completed a $400m expansion in 2024 with the Bicentennial Pier, raising annual capacity to 2.7m TEU and allowing the terminal to accommodate larger vessels.

The operator has also deployed 36 electric internal transfer vehicles, installed Latin America’s first dedicated port charging station for electric vehicles and electrified nearly its entire yard-crane fleet.