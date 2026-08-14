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2026 August 14   16:03

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Western Australian port authority Pilbara Ports’ July cargo falls 1% as Port Hedland drops 4%

Pilbara Ports handled 63.8m tonnes of cargo in July 2026, down 1% year on year as volumes at Port Hedland fell while Dampier grew, according to Pilbara Ports.  

Port Hedland handled 45m tonnes during the month, a 4% decline from July 2025, including 44.2m tonnes of iron ore exports.  

Imports through Port Hedland rose 4% to 250,000 tonnes.  Dampier handled 14.7m tonnes, up 3% year on year, while imports increased 17% to 115,000 tonnes.  

Pilbara Ports is a Western Australian Government Trading Enterprise responsible for the ports of Ashburton, Dampier, Port Hedland and Varanus Island.

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