Western Australian port authority Pilbara Ports’ July cargo falls 1% as Port Hedland drops 4%

Pilbara Ports handled 63.8m tonnes of cargo in July 2026, down 1% year on year as volumes at Port Hedland fell while Dampier grew, according to Pilbara Ports.

Port Hedland handled 45m tonnes during the month, a 4% decline from July 2025, including 44.2m tonnes of iron ore exports.

Imports through Port Hedland rose 4% to 250,000 tonnes. Dampier handled 14.7m tonnes, up 3% year on year, while imports increased 17% to 115,000 tonnes.

Pilbara Ports is a Western Australian Government Trading Enterprise responsible for the ports of Ashburton, Dampier, Port Hedland and Varanus Island.