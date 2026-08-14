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2026 August 14   16:04

shipbuilding

Polish shipyard christens first of three frigates in $4bn naval programme

Polish shipyard PGZ Stocznia Wojenna has christened Wicher, the first of three multi-purpose frigates being built under the PLN15bn ($4.0bn) Miecznik programme, according to PGZ Stocznia Wojenna.  

The three-ship project is the largest naval shipbuilding programme in the history of the Polish Navy and is intended to replace older vessels in the fleet.  

The contract is worth more than PLN15bn ($4.0bn), or around €3.5bn ($4.0bn). The programme is being carried out by the PGZ-MIECZNIK consortium, comprising Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A. and PGZ Stocznia Wojenna.  

The frigates are based on UK defence group Babcock International’s Arrowhead 140 design, adapted to Polish Navy requirements.

German marine propulsion manufacturer Schottel is supplying transverse thrusters for the three ships.  

PGZ Stocznia Wojenna is a Polish naval shipyard specialising in military newbuildings, repairs and modernisation.

Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A. is a Polish defence-industry group bringing together companies operating across military manufacturing and services.  

Babcock International is a UK engineering and defence group with activities in naval engineering, ship design and maritime support.

Schottel is a German manufacturer of marine propulsion and manoeuvring systems.

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