Greek cable maker Hellenic Cables awarded €1.5bn Corinth-Kos HVDC contract

Greek cable manufacturer Hellenic Cables has been awarded a turnkey contract worth about €1.5bn ($1.73bn) for the 320-kV HVDC interconnection between Corinth and the Greek island of Kos, according to Cenergy Holdings.

The August 13 award names Hellenic Cables’ wholly owned subsidiary Fulgor S.A. as provisional contractor at a contractual price of €1.48bn ($1.71bn). Final signing remains subject to statutory conditions and approvals.

The project covers about 1,260 km of submarine cables and 30 km of underground cables, with Hellenic Cables responsible for delivery from converter station to converter station.

The HVDC cables will be manufactured at its Corinth and Thiva facilities in Greece. The 1-GW link has a physical submarine route of about 418 km. Work is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2026 and finish in 2030. Converter stations are being procured separately under a €809.1m ($933.2m) tender.

The Corinth-Kos link forms part of the wider Dodecanese interconnection programme connecting Kos, Rhodes and Karpathos with Greece’s mainland transmission network.

The award follows a June contract for Fulgor covering four 150-kV island links under a framework agreement worth about €1.15bn ($1.33bn): Thraki-Limnos, Kos-Rodos, Lesvos-Limnos and Lesvos-Chios.

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian industrial holding company. Hellenic Cables is its cables business and supplies power, telecom and submarine cable systems and turnkey projects.

Fulgor S.A. operates its submarine cable plant in Corinth. IPTO is Greece’s independent power transmission system operator.

Hellenic Cables has invested more than €800m ($922.7m) in production facilities since 2012.