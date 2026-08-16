Canada commissions Mira Bay as 20-vessel rescue lifeboat programme completes deliveries

Canada has commissioned search-and-rescue lifeboat CCGS Mira Bay in Sydney, Nova Scotia, as its programme to deliver 20 new Bay-class rescue vessels reached completion, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Hike Metal Products-built vessel was formally dedicated into service on 13 August after being delivered to and accepted by the Canadian Coast Guard in November 2025.

Mira Bay is a high-endurance, self-righting lifeboat designed for offshore search-and-rescue operations. The vessel can operate up to 100 nautical miles from shore and maintains a maximum 30-minute state of readiness. Its commissioning comes after all 20 Bay-class lifeboats ordered under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy were delivered to the coast guard.

Hike Metal Products and Chantier Naval Forillon were each awarded contracts in 2015 to build six Bay-class lifeboats. Further awards in 2018 added four vessels for each builder, taking their respective programmes to 10 units. The total value of the lifeboat contracts was approximately $180m.

The Canadian Coast Guard responds to approximately 6,000 calls for marine assistance each year. A total of 30 small vessels have been delivered to it under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, comprising 20 search-and-rescue lifeboats, two channel survey and sounding vessels, seven hydrographic survey vessels and one coastal research vessel.

Hike Metal Products Ltd is an Ontario-based Canadian shipbuilder headquartered in Wheatley that constructs commercial and government vessels.

Chantier Naval Forillon Inc is a Quebec-incorporated shipbuilding company based in Gaspé, specialising in the construction and repair of commercial and government vessels.

The Canadian Coast Guard is Canada’s federal maritime service responsible for marine search and rescue, navigation services, environmental response and the operation of government civilian vessels.