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2026 August 16   04:46

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Los Angeles and Long Beach to commit $40m to regional zero-emission truck charging and fueling infrastructure and strengthen incentives for cleaner ships

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will commit a combined $40m to regional zero-emission truck charging and fueling infrastructure and strengthen incentives for cleaner ships after the Los Angeles Harbor Commission approved an addendum to a clean-air agreement, according to the Port of Los Angeles.  

The Los Angeles commission approved the addendum on 13 August, following South Coast Air Quality Management District approval on 7 August and Long Beach Harbor Commission approval on 10 August.  

Each port will provide $20m, with South Coast AQMD managing project selection, funding and implementation. The agreement also calls for stronger incentives for lower-emitting ocean-going vessels and new incentives to increase the use of zero-emission drayage trucks.  

The enhanced clean-ship programmes are to be aligned with Environmental Ship Index 2.0. Board approval is due within 12 months of ESI 2.0 approval by the International Association of Ports and Harbors.

The zero-emission truck incentive programmes are due for board approval by 28 February 2027. 

The original cooperative agreement was executed on 17 December 2025 and covers infrastructure planning for cargo-handling equipment, harbor craft, trucks, trains and ocean-going vessels. The initiative builds on the ports’ Clean Air Action Plan, launched in 2006. Since then, diesel particulate matter emissions at Los Angeles have fallen 90%, sulfur oxide emissions 98% and nitrogen oxide emissions 73%.  

The Port of Los Angeles, formally the City of Los Angeles Harbor Department, is a municipal department governed by the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners. It handled 10.2m TEU in 2025, its third-busiest calendar year on record, has held the US container-port top ranking since 2000 and accounts for about 17% of US containerised waterborne international trade.  

The Port of Long Beach is operated by the City of Long Beach Harbor Department under the policy direction of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners. 

Topics:

Port of Long Beach

Port of Los Angeles

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