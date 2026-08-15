Iranian ports handle over 55m tonnes since late February

Iranian ports have handled more than 55m tonnes of cargo since late February, while most containers belonging to Iranian traders that had remained in neighbouring countries have now reached Iran and been discharged, according to Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization.

The volume covers cargo loaded and unloaded at the country’s northern and southern ports. Iran established a headquarters in Tehran to accelerate cargo clearance, supervised by roads and urban development minister Farzaneh Sadegh and involving relevant government agencies.

The Ports and Maritime Organization coordinated the programme nationally, while provincial authorities managed implementation locally, with measures aimed at shortening clearance procedures and removing bottlenecks affecting cargo leaving ports.

Mohammad Shakibi-Nasab, Iran’s deputy minister of roads and urban development and managing director of the Ports and Maritime Organization, said most loaded containers belonging to Iranian traders that had remained in neighbouring countries had been brought into Iran and discharged.

Work is continuing to facilitate the return of the remaining boxes. Shakibi-Nasab said more than 90% of Iran’s foreign trade by weight and more than 75% by value moves by sea.

Cargo removals from ports normally average about 60,000 to 65,000 tonnes per day, but reached about 90,000 to 95,000 tonnes on some days as clearance and inland distribution accelerated.

The Ports and Maritime Organization has not provided a breakdown of the more than 55m tonnes by port, cargo type, imports or exports.

The Ports and Maritime Organization is Iran’s national port and maritime authority, with responsibilities covering port and maritime administration, port regulation, commercial port infrastructure and coastal shipping.