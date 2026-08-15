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2026 August 15   20:14

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Canada’s Port of Montreal starts marine construction on 1.15m-TEU terminal

The Montreal Port Authority has started in-water construction on its 1.15m-TEU Contrecœur container terminal in Quebec, with commissioning targeted for 2030, according to the Montreal Port Authority.  

Work began on 3 August after preparatory construction launched in autumn 2025. The first stage involves a stone working jetty providing access to the future wharf, with more than 250,000 tonnes of stone already delivered and several thousand tonnes more due.

A 300-tonne crane will support construction.  Steel casing piles are due from 17 August, while wharf construction is scheduled to start this autumn. Dredging is planned from October 2027, with the current marine works due for completion by June 2029. 

“The start of in-water construction confirms that the expansion project is progressing according to plan,” Montreal Port Authority president and chief executive Paul Bird said.  The marine works are being carried out by Constructeurs Terminal de Contrecœur Grand Projet, owned 60% by Pomerleau and 40% by Aecon, under a C$609m ($439m) design-build contract.  

The overall development is estimated at about C$2.3bn ($1.66bn). The Canada Infrastructure Bank has provided a C$1.16bn ($836m), 35-year loan, while Quebec is contributing C$130m ($93.7m) and Transport Canada C$150m ($108.1m).

About 25% to 30% of the investment remains to be confirmed.  

DP World in Canada is expected to handle the land-side terminal works and operate the facility for 40 years. The final construction and operating agreement has yet to be completed, with land-side construction scheduled to start in 2027.  

The terminal, about 40 km downstream from Montreal, will have two berths, a container yard, an intermodal rail yard and truck access. Its 1.15m-TEU annual capacity would equal about 60% of Montreal’s current container throughput. Environmental compensation spending is estimated at C$36m ($25.9m), including C$17m ($12.3m) related to the copper redhorse.  

The Montreal Port Authority is an autonomous Canadian federal agency operating under the Canada Marine Act.

Pomerleau is a Canadian construction company. 

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