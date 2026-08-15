  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chinese liner Sea Legend launches first weekly Arctic container service to Europe

2026 August 15   20:25

shipping

Chinese liner Sea Legend launches first weekly Arctic container service to Europe

Chinese liner Sea Legend has launched its first regular weekly container service from China to Europe through the Arctic, with Dubai Tower sailing from Ningbo-Zhoushan Port on 15 August, according to Ningbo-Zhoushan Port.  

The China-Europe Arctic Express, or CAX, shifts the Hong Kong-registered carrier from trial voyages to a fixed seasonal liner operation, with at least eight sailings planned between August and October using seven ice-strengthened ships.  

Dubai Tower left the port’s Chuanshan container terminal at about 1900 local time and is due to call at Shanghai, Taicang and Qingdao for additional cargo before heading through the Arctic Northeast Passage.  

Its European rotation includes Felixstowe, Rotterdam, Hamburg and Gdynia.  The ship is carrying 1,370 TEU, including 768 TEU loaded at Ningbo. Cargo includes energy-storage equipment, power batteries, photovoltaic components and other new-energy products originating largely from Ningbo, Yiwu and other manufacturing centres in the Yangtze River Delta.  

Chinese lithium battery manufacturer EVE Energy Co Ltd is among the shippers on the first 2026 sailing, using the voyage to test the transport chain for a small batch of power batteries, including temperature control and customs clearance.  

The Arctic transit is expected to take 18 to 20 days, compared with more than 40 days via the Suez Canal, while the sailing distance is about one-third shorter. Carbon emissions on a one-way voyage are estimated at about 50% below the conventional route.  

The expansion follows Sea Legend’s first China-Europe Arctic container voyage in September 2025. Istanbul Bridge departed Ningbo-Zhoushan Port on 22 September and reached the UK after a 20-day Arctic passage before continuing to other European ports.  

Operations remain concentrated between July and October because of Arctic ice conditions, while Sea Legend and its port partners are targeting a stable four-month operating season and a gradual extension of the navigable period.  

Sea Legend Line Limited is a Hong Kong-registered shipping and logistics company active in shipowning, shipping operations and logistics services. Its shipping business has included transport services focused on the Turkey market.  

Topics:

Arctic

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

20:14

Canada’s Port of Montreal starts marine construction on 1.15m-TEU terminal

20:12

Bangladesh sets 30 August groundbreaking for Maersk-owned APM Terminals’ $550m box terminal

20:10

Iranian ports handle over 55m tonnes since late February

06:05

US LNG sailings jump by five to 36 vessels in latest week

04:46

Greek cable maker Hellenic Cables awarded €1.5bn Corinth-Kos HVDC contract

02:26

YPF-led $51bn Argentina LNG project moves towards year-end FID

2026 August 14

18:01

Typhoon Dolphin leaves Shanghai and Ningbo with multi-day vessel queues

17:15

Abu Dhabi port operator AD Ports profit jumps 88%

16:41

K Shipbuilding first-half operating profit rises 172% on tanker sales

16:25

Marine insurer Gard says sulphur bunker claims more than triple as China tightens fuel checks

16:04

Polish shipyard christens first of three frigates in $4bn naval programme

16:03

Western Australian port authority Pilbara Ports’ July cargo falls 1% as Port Hedland drops 4%

15:50

DP World plans $1.3bn Peru terminal expansion after $1bn Callao investment

15:47

Norwegian boxship owner MPC Container Ships christens methanol feeder for seven-year DP World charter in China

15:44

Italian bunker supplier Fratelli Cosulich launches third methanol-ready tanker in China

15:42

CK Hutchison port earnings rise despite Panama loss

15:41

Norwegian TGS and US seismic firm GTI sign four-year shoreline-to-deepwater alliance

15:28

Singapore LNG bunker sales rise 41% in July as eight new suppliers enter market

15:02

Panama Canal cuts Neopanamax draught as US forecaster puts record El Niño odds at 69%

14:32

Arctic shipping pollution spikes above 200,000 particles at Greenland port

14:02

Malaysian refiner PRefChem sends 540,000-barrel fuel oil cargo to US in first since 2023

13:21

South Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai targets 2-3 Natrium reactor vessels a year

13:01

Iran seeks compensation as foreign bulker suspected in Persian Gulf oil spill

12:31

ADNOC offers to shuttle Iraqi crude through Hormuz

12:01

Thirteen states formally join Saudi-led maritime coalition

11:30

Trump opens US Navy shipbuilding to foreign yards

11:21

Thai liner RCL’s boxship hits riverbank in India

11:05

Ambrey mobilises 100 tonnes of equipment for Caroline Bezengi salvage off Oman

10:41

Two ADNOC vessels attacked in Hormuz, no crew hurt

10:29

Hamburg port throughput falls 3.1% in first half

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news