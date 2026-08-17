Swedish research ship Ocean Surveyor refloated after Baltic Sea grounding

Sweden’s government research vessel Ocean Surveyor has been refloated after running aground southeast of Möja in the Stockholm archipelago early on 16 August, according to the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU).

The Swedish-flagged vessel, IMO 8316819, grounded at about 01:00 local time while heading towards Stockholm. All 12 people on board were unhurt. Ocean Surveyor was pulled free shortly after midday and anchored nearby while Swedish Coast Guard divers examined the hull.

An initial inspection found damage to the bow but no leakage. Later, Lovisa Zillén Snowball, acting deputy shipping manager at SGU, said the vessel was taking in a small amount of water but was not at risk of sinking.

A Swedish Coast Guard environmental response unit was deployed as a precaution in case oil began leaking from the vessel.

An inspector from the Swedish Transport Agency was also sent to Ocean Surveyor as authorities worked to establish the cause of the grounding. The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority is expected to investigate the casualty, while the Coast Guard has opened a preliminary investigation.

SGU initially planned to take the vessel to Värtahamnen in Stockholm or directly to a shipyard. Ocean Surveyor subsequently arrived in Stockholm at 01:58 UTC on 17 August.

SGU is a Swedish government administrative agency responsible for geological information, mapping and surveys.

The Swedish Coast Guard is a civilian government authority responsible for maritime surveillance, environmental response and other law-enforcement and rescue-related duties at sea.