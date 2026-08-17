Singapore launches near-miss and port command systems, teams with Ocean Infinity on autonomous vessel trials

Singapore has launched a confidential maritime near-miss reporting system and put a new integrated port operations platform into service, while the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is teaming with marine technology company Ocean Infinity on autonomous and remotely operated vessel trials in Singapore port waters, according to MPA.

The initiatives were unveiled on 17 August at the opening of the 13th Singapore Safety@Sea Week, which runs until 21 August and is expected to attract about 1,500 participants across 18 events.

The Singapore Near Miss Reporting System was launched by the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council and the Singapore Shipping Association. Modelled on the Confidential Human Factors Incident Reporting Programme (CHIRP), an independent UK-based charity founded in 1982, it provides a confidential online channel for near-miss reports.

CHIRP will receive submissions independently and provide anonymised information to the council for safety lessons to be shared with the maritime community.

MPA has also operationalised its Integrated Port Operations Command, Control and Communications system (IPOC), developed with the Defence Science and Technology Agency and ST Engineering. The platform combines live information from multiple sources into a real-time operational picture, allowing officers to coordinate operations, identify risks and deploy resources. Singapore first detailed the system in 2022 with plans to integrate 29 existing data sources through phased implementation from 2023 to 2026.

“Today's launch marks another significant milestone in Singapore's journey towards smarter and safer port operations,” Senior Minister of State for Law and Transport Murali Pillai said.

MPA and Ocean Infinity also announced a memorandum of understanding covering the testing, evaluation and validation of autonomous and remote marine operations. Ocean Infinity will contribute operational experience, while MPA will help design trials and assess safety and operational implications.

Singapore is separately testing autonomous capabilities aboard MPA vessel Mata Ikan with ST Engineering. Ocean Infinity specialises in marine robotics and large-scale subsea data acquisition and operates the Armada fleet, autonomous underwater vehicles and shore-based operations centres. Its 14-vessel Armada programme, launched in 2020, was completed in December 2025.

ST Engineering is a Singapore technology, defence and engineering group whose maritime systems include the modular Autonomast solution used to add autonomous capabilities to existing vessels.

MPA, established in 1996, is Singapore’s maritime and port regulator and planner, while the Defence Science and Technology Agency is a Singapore government technology agency supporting the country’s defence and security sector.