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2026 August 17   14:52

shipbuilding

Chinese shipbuilder Rainbow Offshore delivers fourth battery-equipped PSV of 2026

Chinese shipbuilder Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment has delivered the Liberia-flagged CL SPEC LINDA, its fourth SPP40 platform supply vessel of 2026, according to Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment.  

The vessel, hull N1056 and IMO 1122570, is due to deploy overseas for maintenance, logistics and supply work supporting offshore oil and gas platforms.  

CL SPEC LINDA is based on the 4,000-dwt SPP40 design, which measures 81.75 metres in length, 17.4 metres in breadth and 7.8 metres in depth, with a maximum draught of 6.3 metres.  

The vessel is equipped with DP2 dynamic positioning and a replaceable containerised battery system integrated with its electric propulsion plant.  

The rechargeable battery system is housed in a standard 20-foot container and can provide dynamic power support and peak shaving while helping stabilise the electrical network during DP operations.  

The delivery follows CL SPEC CHRIS, the third SPP40 completed by the yard this year, which was handed over earlier in August. Lead vessel CL SPEC LISA was delivered in January, while the second ship, hull N1054, followed in May.  

Rainbow Offshore previously secured four SPP40 vessels with China Development Bank Financial Leasing through two two-ship agreements.

Singapore-based Sinopacific Engineering & Contracting developed the SPP40 design, which forms part of a wider eight-vessel construction programme in China.  

Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment operates from Qidong in China’s Jiangsu province and is part of Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries, or Rainbowco.

Rainbowco was established in 2003 and operates manufacturing businesses covering shipbuilding, offshore engineering equipment and material-handling systems.  

China Development Bank Financial Leasing is a financial leasing company providing leasing services across sectors including shipping.

Sinopacific Engineering & Contracting is a Singapore-based engineering and contracting company focused on marine and offshore projects.

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