French shipowner Sogestran orders 6,000-cbm LNG bunker ship from Chinese yard

French shipowner Sogestran Shipping has firmed up an order for a 6,000-cbm LNG bunkering vessel at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering in China, converting an earlier letter of intent into a shipbuilding contract, according to International Ship Network.

The newbuilding is intended to supply LNG as marine fuel to vessels at European ports. Sogestran and CIMC SOE signed the LOI at Posidonia 2026 in Athens in June, covering the construction of one 6,000-cbm LNG bunkering vessel. No contract price has been disclosed.

The deal adds another LNG bunker ship to CIMC SOE's orderbook. The yard has secured orders for seven LNG bunkering vessels so far this year, comprising four 20,000-cbm ships, including one option, one 18,900-cbm vessel, one 12,000-cbm vessel and the 6,000-cbm Sogestran newbuilding.

Sogestran is a French group active in river and maritime transportation and has operated for about 70 years.

CIMC SOE is a Chinese engineering and shipbuilding company focused on liquefied-gas carriers, marine cargo and fuel tanks and other energy-related marine equipment. Established in 2006, it became part of CIMC Enric in 2017.

CIMC Enric is an energy equipment group whose activities include equipment and engineering services for clean energy, chemical and environmental applications.