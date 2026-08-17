IAA PortNews: Rosatom’s fuel company delivers FNF to Akademik Lomonosov FNPP

Fuel for Reactor Unit No. 1 was delivered to Pevek, Chukotka

PHoto credit: Rosatom press office

Rosatom State Corporation says its fuel company TVEL has delivered fresh nuclear fuel (FNF) to the Akademik Lomonosov Floating Nuclear Power Plant (FNPP).

The state corporation added that fuel for Reactor Unit No. 1 of the world's only floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) was delivered to Chukotka based Pevek.

The FNPP comprises two KLT-40S icebreaker-class reactor units. Nuclear fuel replacement at such reactors is carried out once every few years, with the complete unloading of the entire reactor core and the full loading of new fuel.

About Project 20870

The Project 20870 floating nuclear power plant, built by Baltic Shipyard (Baltiysky Zavod, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation), was delivered to the Customer in June 2019. The Akademik Lomonosov FNPP arrived at Chukotka based Port of Pevek with first generated electricity supplied to the Chaun-Bilibino hub isolated grid. The Akademik Lomonosov’s total capacity supplied to the Pevek coastal grid without onshore thermal energy consumption, is nearly 77 MW. When operating at rated thermal power, it is about 70 MW.