Abu Dhabi sovereign investor plans 23%-premium bid for remaining 24.58% of UAE port operator AD Ports Group

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor L’IMAD Holding Company plans to take full control of UAE port and logistics operator AD Ports Group through a voluntary conditional cash offer for the 24.58% it does not already own through ADQ, according to AD Ports Group.

L’IMAD, through its wholly owned subsidiary ADQ, currently controls 75.42% of AD Ports Group and intends to offer AED 6.25 ($1.70) per share for the remaining stock. The proposed price is a 23% premium to AD Ports Group’s closing price of AED 5.10 ($1.39) on 14 August 2026. It is also 25% above the one-month volume-weighted average price of AED 5.02 ($1.37) and 31% above the three-month VWAP of AED 4.76 ($1.30). The offer price is 95% above the AED 3.20 ($0.87) price at which AD Ports Group listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on 8 February 2022.

The proposal will be presented to the AD Ports Group board, with the required procedures to be followed under Chairman Decision No. 18/R.M of 2017 governing acquisitions and mergers of public joint stock companies. The group said it will issue further announcements on any material developments.

AD Ports Group, legally Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC, was established in 2006. Its business is organised across five clusters covering ports, maritime and shipping, logistics, economic cities and free zones, and digital services.

L’IMAD Holding Company PJSC is an Abu Dhabi government sovereign investment platform. In January 2026, Abu Dhabi authorities approved the consolidation of L’IMAD and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Group assets and investments under L’IMAD.

Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC, operating as ADQ, was established in 2018 and invests across sectors including transport and logistics, infrastructure and global supply chains.