Danish cable maker NKT’s new cable layer reaches Norway three days early after Romania tow

Danish cable group NKT’s new cable-laying vessel NKT Eleonora has arrived at Vard Brattvaag in Norway after being towed from Vard Tulcea in Romania, completing the transit three days ahead of schedule, according to Remøy Management.

The vessel will now undergo final outfitting, installation and integration of technical systems and extensive testing ahead of delivery in the first half of 2027. VARD signed the €200m to €250m ($232m to $290m) contract for the vessel on 15 December 2023.

The original contract schedule called for the hull to be built at Vard Tulcea before outfitting and delivery from Norway in the fourth quarter of 2026.

NKT Eleonora is 176.5 metres long with a beam of 32 metres and will have three turntables capable of carrying more than 23,000 tonnes of power cable. The vessel will be able to lay three power cables, including configurations for 525-kV projects requiring metallic return cables. It will also have DP III dynamic positioning, an enclosed cable-handling deck and dual-fuel capability for methanol and biofuel or marine gas oil.

NKT Eleonora will become NKT’s second purpose-built cable-laying vessel alongside NKT Victoria.

NKT HV Cables AB is a Swedish power cable manufacturing and installation company headquartered in Karlskrona and part of Danish power cable group NKT A/S, which designs, manufactures and installs high-, medium- and low-voltage cable systems.

Vard Group AS is a Norway-headquartered designer and builder of specialised vessels with shipbuilding operations in Norway, Romania, Brazil and Vietnam.

Remøy Management AS is a Norwegian ship-management company contracted to provide maritime management for NKT Eleonora after delivery.