Dubai port operator DP World delivers three cranes in $800m Syria port overhaul

Dubai-based port operator DP World has completed delivery of three mobile harbour cranes to Syria’s Port of Tartous as part of an $800m modernisation programme expected to increase cargo-handling capacity by about 40%, according to DP World.

The equipment is intended to speed vessel turnaround and expand the port’s ability to handle containerised, bulk and breakbulk cargo under DP World’s 30-year concession to develop and operate Tartous.

DP World plans to follow the crane delivery with forklift trucks and reach stackers later in 2026, while nine additional light-duty mobile harbour cranes are scheduled to arrive during 2027 and early 2028.

A new quay crane is planned for delivery in 2028. The operator will also begin dredging to deepen the harbour for larger vessels, while refurbishment of the port’s quay walls is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Mohammad Shihab, executive vice president of DP World for Egypt and the Levant, said the investment was aimed at improving connectivity with Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Türkiye, as well as trade flows across the eastern Mediterranean, the Gulf, Europe and North Africa. The company also expects the programme to reduce supply-chain bottlenecks and improve access to regional and global markets for manufacturing, agriculture and commerce.

DP World Limited is incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre and is the ultimate parent of a group active across ports and terminals, freight forwarding, contract logistics, marine services and other supply-chain activities.