Danish forwarder Hecksher buys 100% of Fairplay Shipping in Denmark

Danish freight forwarder Hecksher Denmark A/S, part of Swedish-owned Greencarrier Group, has acquired 100% of Fairplay Shipping A/S in a move to expand its specialist logistics business in Denmark, according to Hecksher.

The acquisition adds a 13-person operation with activities spanning healthcare logistics, fine-art transport, project cargo, air freight and warehousing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

All 13 Fairplay employees will remain in their current roles following the change of ownership.

Jeanet Hedegaard will remain managing director and oversee day-to-day operations during the integration process. Fairplay will initially continue trading under its existing name before gradually transitioning to the Hecksher brand.

The deal follows Hecksher’s launch of a chartering and project logistics department in Fredericia, Denmark, in 2024.

Hecksher was founded in Denmark in 1797 by Samuel Siegfried Hecksher and operates across sea, air and road freight as well as project logistics.

Greencarrier Group is a Swedish-owned logistics group that includes Hecksher among its businesses.

Fairplay Shipping is based in Hvidovre, near Copenhagen, and provides international multimodal logistics services.