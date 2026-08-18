Iranian agency says UAE-linked tanker detained off Iran in Strait of Hormuz

A tanker linked to a UAE company has been detained off Iran while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency. The vessel was stopped near Qeshm Island after entering a corridor designated by Iran.

Ships using the arrangement are required to follow the designated route, pay service fees and obtain Iranian authorisation. It was not specified which requirement the tanker had allegedly failed to meet.

The tanker was not named and the authority responsible for the detention was not identified. There was no official confirmation from the Iranian or UAE authorities.

AIS movements have drawn attention to Amara, a Liberia-flagged chemical and oil products tanker that stopped south of Qeshm during an inbound transit before moving slowly in circles for more than 12 hours.

The 47,931-dwt Amara, IMO 9333280, was built in 2006. The vessel is currently sailing under the Liberian flag. Marshall Islands-based HSG Shipping is listed as Amara’s registered owner, while Dubai-based SuperFleet DMCC is its technical manager.