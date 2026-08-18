  1. Home
  2. News
  3. China launches first full-route ship trials on $10.8bn Pinglu Canal

2026 August 18   08:36

shipping

China launches first full-route ship trials on $10.8bn Pinglu Canal

China has launched the first full-route ship trials on the 134.2-km Pinglu Canal, a CNY 72.7bn ($10.8bn) waterway linking inland routes in Guangxi with the Beibu Gulf ahead of a planned September opening, according to China's Ministry of Transport.  

Four vessels entered the programme on 12 August: loaded and empty 5,000-tonne ships, a loaded 3,000-tonne vessel and a loaded 1,000-tonne vessel, representing the main ship sizes expected to use the canal.  

The trials cover the entire route, including the Shaping section, watershed section, Qinjiang River main channel, Qinzhou urban section and the outlet to the sea.  

Ships are being put through the twin locks at Madao, Qishi and Qingnian and tested in meeting, overtaking, turning, tidal berthing and night-navigation manoeuvres.  

The programme also covers six adverse operating conditions, including reservoir discharges, tributary flooding and combinations of strong winds and high tides, while 206 representative navigation aids are being checked.  

Beigang Yunhe 002, the canal's first intelligent demonstration vessel, joined the trials carrying 5,000 tonnes of ore. BeiDou positioning, drones, mooring-force sensors and engine-monitoring equipment are being used to collect navigation and vessel data.  

Testing at Qishi on 13 August involved loaded 3,000-tonne and 5,000-tonne vessels in the first live-vessel trial of its water-saving lock.

A Nanjing Hydraulic Research Institute team led by Chinese Academy of Engineering academician Hu Ya'an monitored water levels, flow patterns and vessel behaviour.  

The programme follows an 7-8 August transit by the Guangxi Maritime Safety Administration's Chinese patrol vessel Hai Xun 1003, the first ship to complete an end-to-end passage after the canal's main engineering works were completed. It reached the Pingtang River entrance at 5pm on 8 August after passing all three locks.  

Designed for ships of up to 5,000 tonnes, the canal will provide a direct river-to-sea route to the Beibu Gulf. Construction was more than 98% complete when the trials began.

The route is expected to shorten the waterborne journey to the sea for cargo from southwestern China by about 560 km compared with the route through Guangzhou Port and cut annual transport costs by more than CNY 5.2bn ($771m).  

Pinglu Canal Group Co Ltd, established in Nanning in June 2022, is a wholly state-owned enterprise directly administered by the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Its responsibilities include investment in, construction, maintenance and future operation of the canal, as well as development of the economic corridor along the route. Guangxi Pinglu Canal Construction Co is a unit of Pinglu Canal Group.

Topics:

shipping

river

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:31

Maersk hires CEVA veteran Bruno Plantaz as solutions chief as two executives leave

15:00

US shipbuilder Bollinger builds two new Coast Guard icebreaker classes on Gulf Coast

14:41

Maersk hits East Africa-Europe cargo with $500 peak-season surcharge

14:11

French infrastructure investor Antin buys US ship repair group Vigor

14:10

French infrastructure investor Antin buys US ship repair group Vigor

13:30

Cruise ship Astoria Grande makes maiden call at Egypt’s West Port Said

13:01

Panamax delivers Vietnam’s first direct Indian diesel cargo in eight years

12:41

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang delivers first large LNG carrier built by private Chinese yard

12:20

Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua signs hybrid-electric LNG carrier design deal with German engine group Everllence

11:30

French liner CMA CGM boxship takes world-record 8,016 tonnes of biomethanol at China’s Shanghai Port

11:10

US Army Corps clears Port of New Orleans deepwater container terminal in Louisiana

11:02

Iran threatens ‘timely and precise’ strike to break US naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz

10:44

Brazil antitrust arm clears MSC-Maersk deal for Santos auction winner to exit existing terminal

10:09

US offshore vessel owner Hornbeck invests in microreactor developer for maritime nuclear power

09:28

Djibouti Code states back joint anti-piracy force

09:08

Asian refiners ask Saudi Aramco to move crude loadings to Egypt amid Red Sea tanker shortage

09:01

German port workers launch 24-hour strikes across six seaports

08:53

Eight Somali pirates seize Cameroon-flagged cargo ship Lutuf off Somalia

08:48

Canadian heavy icebreaker reaches North Pole on Arctic seabed mission

08:24

Sanctioned tankers make up 58% of demolition deals

08:09

Iranian agency says UAE-linked tanker detained off Iran in Strait of Hormuz

2026 August 17

18:06

Carnival orders Silverstream air lubrication for three record-size cruise ships in Italy

17:16

Danish cable maker NKT’s new cable layer reaches Norway three days early after Romania tow

16:55

Danish forwarder Hecksher buys 100% of Fairplay Shipping in Denmark

16:40

Analysts forecast five-to-six-voyage tanker payback as Abu Dhabi energy group ADNOC's shipping arm buys 11 ships

16:33

Dubai port operator DP World delivers three cranes in $800m Syria port overhaul

16:15

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor plans 23%-premium bid for remaining 24.58% of UAE port operator AD Ports Group

15:43

IAA PortNews: Rosatom’s fuel company delivers FNF to Akademik Lomonosov FNPP

15:42

Bangladesh puts 1,800 lighter vessels on digital cargo platform at Chattogram

15:12

French shipowner Sogestran orders 6,000-cbm LNG bunker ship from Chinese yard

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news