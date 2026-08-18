Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua signs hybrid-electric LNG carrier design deal with German engine group Everllence

Chinese state-owned shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and German engine group Everllence have signed an engineering design agreement for a 180,000-cbm LNG carrier using a hybrid-electric dual-fuel propulsion concept, according to Everllence.

The agreement was signed on 5 June by Yang Chunhua, deputy director of Hudong-Zhonghua’s Technical Centre, and Pan Ke, head of Sales & Projects, Four-Stroke China at Everllence. Everllence made the agreement public on 17 August.

The project will use Everllence’s DFE+, or Dual-Fuel, Electric+, system, combining its 49/60DF four-stroke dual-fuel engine with electrical power distribution and control equipment.

The partners are targeting higher energy efficiency and lower emissions as LNG carriers come under tighter IMO Carbon Intensity Indicator requirements.

Variable-speed engine operation is intended to improve efficiency and reduce methane slip, while a smaller machinery footprint can provide additional cargo space.

The two companies have previously worked together on 10 conventional LNG carriers using dual-fuel diesel-electric propulsion.

Everllence, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, is a Germany-headquartered engineering group supplying propulsion and energy systems for shipping, power generation and industry. It employs about 16,200 people across more than 140 locations.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is a Shanghai-based Chinese state-owned shipbuilder. Its LNG carrier portfolio includes 271,000-cbm vessels.