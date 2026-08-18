Cruise ship Astoria Grande makes maiden call at Egypt’s West Port Said

Palau-flagged cruise ship Astoria Grande made its first call at Egypt’s West Port Said on 17 August, arriving from Kusadasi in Turkey with 414 passengers and 409 crew members, according to the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The 193-metre vessel berthed at the port’s tourist quay, with passengers offered excursions in Port Said as well as trips to Cairo and Giza.

Astoria Grande, which is 32 metres wide and has a draft of six metres, was due to leave West Port Said later on 17 August for Antalya in Turkey.

The call is part of efforts to increase cruise traffic through SCZONE’s Mediterranean and Red Sea ports and improve facilities and services for cruise ships and passengers.

Goodwin Shipping Ltd owns Astoria Grande. Moscow-registered Shipping Company Aquilon LLC is the vessel’s general sales agent.

SCZONE is an Egyptian state economic authority covering four industrial zones and six seaports on the Mediterranean and Red seas. Its legal framework is based on Law No 83 of 2002 on special economic zones, as amended in 2015.