  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US shipbuilder Bollinger builds two new Coast Guard icebreaker classes on Gulf Coast

2026 August 18   15:00

shipbuilding

US shipbuilder Bollinger builds two new Coast Guard icebreaker classes on Gulf Coast

US shipbuilder Bollinger Shipyards is building two new US Coast Guard icebreaker classes across its Gulf Coast network, with the first heavy Polar Security Cutter taking shape in Mississippi and construction of the first US-built Arctic Security Cutter under way in Louisiana and Mississippi, according to Bollinger Shipyards.  

At Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, stern sections of USCGC Polar Sentinel stood almost four storeys high in early August as work progressed on the specialised thick steel forming the vessel’s ice belt.  

Bollinger told Congress in July that 33 of Polar Sentinel’s 85 modules were under construction, with 43 expected to be under way by the end of 2026.  

Polar Sentinel will be the first US-built heavy polar icebreaker in nearly five decades. Bollinger expects completion in May 2030, while the Coast Guard targets delivery of the first Polar Security Cutter in fiscal 2030, followed by the second in 2032 and third in 2034.  

Bollinger inherited the programme after acquiring VT Halter Marine in 2022 and later received a $951.6m contract modification for further work. The programme has experienced delays and rising costs.  

Construction of the first US-built Arctic Security Cutter began in April. Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip facility is building the mid-body, Bollinger Larose is producing the bow and stern sections and Bollinger Gulfport is building the superstructure. Final assembly is planned in Houma, Louisiana.  

The Coast Guard has contracted Bollinger to build up to four Arctic Security Cutters in the US using the Multi-Purpose Icebreaker design developed by Canadian shipbuilder Seaspan Shipyards with Finland’s Aker Arctic Technology.  

Finland’s Rauma Marine Constructions is building two additional cutters, with the first Finnish-built vessel due in 2028. The first US-built Bollinger cutter is scheduled for delivery in 2029.  

Bollinger Shipyards is a privately owned US shipbuilding and repair group with facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi. It has delivered 189 vessels to the US Coast Guard over more than four decades. 

Topics:

Rauma Shipyard

Bollinger Shipyards

icebreakers

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:31

Maersk hires CEVA veteran Bruno Plantaz as solutions chief as two executives leave

14:41

Maersk hits East Africa-Europe cargo with $500 peak-season surcharge

14:11

French infrastructure investor Antin buys US ship repair group Vigor

14:10

French infrastructure investor Antin buys US ship repair group Vigor

13:30

Cruise ship Astoria Grande makes maiden call at Egypt’s West Port Said

13:01

Panamax delivers Vietnam’s first direct Indian diesel cargo in eight years

12:41

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang delivers first large LNG carrier built by private Chinese yard

12:20

Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua signs hybrid-electric LNG carrier design deal with German engine group Everllence

11:30

French liner CMA CGM boxship takes world-record 8,016 tonnes of biomethanol at China’s Shanghai Port

11:10

US Army Corps clears Port of New Orleans deepwater container terminal in Louisiana

11:02

Iran threatens ‘timely and precise’ strike to break US naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz

10:44

Brazil antitrust arm clears MSC-Maersk deal for Santos auction winner to exit existing terminal

10:09

US offshore vessel owner Hornbeck invests in microreactor developer for maritime nuclear power

09:28

Djibouti Code states back joint anti-piracy force

09:08

Asian refiners ask Saudi Aramco to move crude loadings to Egypt amid Red Sea tanker shortage

09:01

German port workers launch 24-hour strikes across six seaports

08:53

Eight Somali pirates seize Cameroon-flagged cargo ship Lutuf off Somalia

08:48

Canadian heavy icebreaker reaches North Pole on Arctic seabed mission

08:36

China launches first full-route ship trials on $10.8bn Pinglu Canal

08:24

Sanctioned tankers make up 58% of demolition deals

08:09

Iranian agency says UAE-linked tanker detained off Iran in Strait of Hormuz

2026 August 17

18:06

Carnival orders Silverstream air lubrication for three record-size cruise ships in Italy

17:16

Danish cable maker NKT’s new cable layer reaches Norway three days early after Romania tow

16:55

Danish forwarder Hecksher buys 100% of Fairplay Shipping in Denmark

16:40

Analysts forecast five-to-six-voyage tanker payback as Abu Dhabi energy group ADNOC's shipping arm buys 11 ships

16:33

Dubai port operator DP World delivers three cranes in $800m Syria port overhaul

16:15

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor plans 23%-premium bid for remaining 24.58% of UAE port operator AD Ports Group

15:43

IAA PortNews: Rosatom’s fuel company delivers FNF to Akademik Lomonosov FNPP

15:42

Bangladesh puts 1,800 lighter vessels on digital cargo platform at Chattogram

15:12

French shipowner Sogestran orders 6,000-cbm LNG bunker ship from Chinese yard

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news