  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Singapore cash buyer Wirana tips ageing bulkers and steam-turbine LNG carriers to lift recycling supply

2026 August 18   16:20

shipping

Singapore cash buyer Wirana tips ageing bulkers and steam-turbine LNG carriers to lift recycling supply

Ageing bulk carriers and steam-turbine LNG carriers could provide a short-term boost to ship recycling supply after a prolonged shortage of demolition candidates, according to Singapore-based cash buyer Wirana Shipping.  

More tankers, bulkers and LNG carriers were circulated for recycling over the past week, although overall supply is expected to remain slow to moderate over the next couple of weeks before improving.  

Dry bulk and LNG tonnage are expected to drive the increase.  Secondhand demand for bulk carriers is increasingly concentrated on modern, fuel-efficient ships, while appetite for older vessels is weakening ahead of tighter environmental compliance requirements.  That could leave owners of ageing bulkers with fewer opportunities to sell them for further trading and make recycling a more attractive option.  

Steam-turbine LNG carriers are also emerging as potential demolition candidates as demand weakens for vessels using the older and less-efficient propulsion technology.  

Hitesh Vyas, Wirana Shipping vice president for the Middle East and green recycling coordinator, said strong freight and secondhand markets had previously allowed owners to keep older vessels trading, while buyers are increasingly favouring younger and more efficient ships.  

Recyclers across the Indian subcontinent remain keen to secure tonnage.  Indian steel plate prices have risen by $31 per metric tonne over the past five weeks. Indian recyclers were prepared to raise offers by an indicative $10 per long ton of light displacement, with scope for higher levels for attractive vessels.  Pakistani recyclers were showing strong interest in dry bulk vessels and were prepared to bid above prevailing levels, while dry cargo ships and tankers attracted a positive response from buyers in Bangladesh during the past week.  

Wirana Shipping Corporation is a Singapore-based company specialising in ships sold for recycling. It says it has more than 35 years of experience and has handled more than 2,700 vessels representing over 88m dwt. The company acts as an agent on behalf of its principals rather than owning or controlling the vessels it handles.

Topics:

recycling

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:01

Norwegian LNG shipowner ALNG posts $6.4m loss as fleet utilisation drops to 66%

17:04

Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia coast guards sign cooperation notes and weigh coordinated patrols

16:41

Danish bulker owner Lauritzen launches second methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax in Philippines

15:31

Maersk hires CEVA veteran Bruno Plantaz as solutions chief as two executives leave

15:00

US shipbuilder Bollinger builds two new Coast Guard icebreaker classes on Gulf Coast

14:41

Maersk hits East Africa-Europe cargo with $500 peak-season surcharge

14:10

French infrastructure investor Antin buys US ship repair group Vigor

13:30

Cruise ship Astoria Grande makes maiden call at Egypt’s West Port Said

13:01

Panamax delivers Vietnam’s first direct Indian diesel cargo in eight years

12:41

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang delivers first large LNG carrier built by private Chinese yard

12:20

Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua signs hybrid-electric LNG carrier design deal with German engine group Everllence

11:30

French liner CMA CGM boxship takes world-record 8,016 tonnes of biomethanol at China’s Shanghai Port

11:10

US Army Corps clears Port of New Orleans deepwater container terminal in Louisiana

11:02

Iran threatens ‘timely and precise’ strike to break US naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz

10:44

Brazil antitrust arm clears MSC-Maersk deal for Santos auction winner to exit existing terminal

10:09

US offshore vessel owner Hornbeck invests in microreactor developer for maritime nuclear power

09:28

Djibouti Code states back joint anti-piracy force

09:08

Asian refiners ask Saudi Aramco to move crude loadings to Egypt amid Red Sea tanker shortage

09:01

German port workers launch 24-hour strikes across six seaports

08:53

Eight Somali pirates seize Cameroon-flagged cargo ship Lutuf off Somalia

08:48

Canadian heavy icebreaker reaches North Pole on Arctic seabed mission

08:36

China launches first full-route ship trials on $10.8bn Pinglu Canal

08:24

Sanctioned tankers make up 58% of demolition deals

08:09

Iranian agency says UAE-linked tanker detained off Iran in Strait of Hormuz

2026 August 17

18:06

Carnival orders Silverstream air lubrication for three record-size cruise ships in Italy

17:16

Danish cable maker NKT’s new cable layer reaches Norway three days early after Romania tow

16:55

Danish forwarder Hecksher buys 100% of Fairplay Shipping in Denmark

16:40

Analysts forecast five-to-six-voyage tanker payback as Abu Dhabi energy group ADNOC's shipping arm buys 11 ships

16:33

Dubai port operator DP World delivers three cranes in $800m Syria port overhaul

16:15

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor plans 23%-premium bid for remaining 24.58% of UAE port operator AD Ports Group

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news