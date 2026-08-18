  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Norwegian LNG shipowner ALNG posts $6.4m loss as fleet utilisation drops to 66%

2026 August 18   18:01

LNG

Norwegian LNG shipowner ALNG posts $6.4m loss as fleet utilisation drops to 66%

Norwegian LNG shipowner ALNG ASA posted a $6.4m second-quarter net loss as fleet utilisation fell to 66% and net TCE earnings dropped to $32,600 per day, according to ALNG’s second-quarter results statement.  

The loss for the three months ended 30 June was unchanged from the first quarter. Loss per share was $0.03, compared with $0.05 in the previous quarter.  Net freight income slipped to $5.9m from $6.2m quarter on quarter, while EBITDA fell to $0.6m from $0.9m.

Fleet utilisation declined from 68%, while net TCE earnings were down from $42,600 per day in the second quarter of 2025.  

Interim chief executive Jens-Julius Ramdahl Nygaard said TFDE spot rates had swung between $10,000 and $180,000 per day during the first half amid shifting Atlantic-to-Pacific trade routes and Middle East transit challenges.  “The timing of our open positions negatively impacted on the overall earnings and utilisation of the fleet in the second quarter,” Nygaard said.  

ALNG recorded a first-half net loss of $12.8m, or $0.08 per share. Net freight income fell to $12.1m from $16m a year earlier and EBITDA dropped to $1.5m from $7.7m. Fleet utilisation was 67% against 68%, while net TCE declined to $33,400 per day from $44,300.  The company expects its LNG trading initiative to enter its first LNG trade by the end of 2026.  A subsequent offering raised NOK 29.6m ($3.14m), following a private placement that generated gross proceeds of NOK 251.3m ($26.68m).  

ALNG changed its name from Awilco LNG ASA on 3 June 2026. The Norwegian company owns and operates the 2013-built, 156,000-cbm TFDE membrane LNG carriers WilForce and WilPride for international trade.

Topics:

LNG carrier

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:04

Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia coast guards sign cooperation notes and weigh coordinated patrols

16:41

Danish bulker owner Lauritzen launches second methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax in Philippines

16:20

Singapore cash buyer Wirana tips ageing bulkers and steam-turbine LNG carriers to lift recycling supply

15:31

Maersk hires CEVA veteran Bruno Plantaz as solutions chief as two executives leave

15:00

US shipbuilder Bollinger builds two new Coast Guard icebreaker classes on Gulf Coast

14:41

Maersk hits East Africa-Europe cargo with $500 peak-season surcharge

14:10

French infrastructure investor Antin buys US ship repair group Vigor

13:30

Cruise ship Astoria Grande makes maiden call at Egypt’s West Port Said

13:01

Panamax delivers Vietnam’s first direct Indian diesel cargo in eight years

12:41

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang delivers first large LNG carrier built by private Chinese yard

12:20

Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua signs hybrid-electric LNG carrier design deal with German engine group Everllence

11:30

French liner CMA CGM boxship takes world-record 8,016 tonnes of biomethanol at China’s Shanghai Port

11:10

US Army Corps clears Port of New Orleans deepwater container terminal in Louisiana

11:02

Iran threatens ‘timely and precise’ strike to break US naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz

10:44

Brazil antitrust arm clears MSC-Maersk deal for Santos auction winner to exit existing terminal

10:09

US offshore vessel owner Hornbeck invests in microreactor developer for maritime nuclear power

09:28

Djibouti Code states back joint anti-piracy force

09:08

Asian refiners ask Saudi Aramco to move crude loadings to Egypt amid Red Sea tanker shortage

09:01

German port workers launch 24-hour strikes across six seaports

08:53

Eight Somali pirates seize Cameroon-flagged cargo ship Lutuf off Somalia

08:48

Canadian heavy icebreaker reaches North Pole on Arctic seabed mission

08:36

China launches first full-route ship trials on $10.8bn Pinglu Canal

08:24

Sanctioned tankers make up 58% of demolition deals

08:09

Iranian agency says UAE-linked tanker detained off Iran in Strait of Hormuz

2026 August 17

18:06

Carnival orders Silverstream air lubrication for three record-size cruise ships in Italy

17:16

Danish cable maker NKT’s new cable layer reaches Norway three days early after Romania tow

16:55

Danish forwarder Hecksher buys 100% of Fairplay Shipping in Denmark

16:40

Analysts forecast five-to-six-voyage tanker payback as Abu Dhabi energy group ADNOC's shipping arm buys 11 ships

16:33

Dubai port operator DP World delivers three cranes in $800m Syria port overhaul

16:15

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor plans 23%-premium bid for remaining 24.58% of UAE port operator AD Ports Group

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news