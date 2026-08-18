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2026 August 18   17:04

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Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia coast guards sign cooperation notes and weigh coordinated patrols

Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia have moved to deepen maritime law-enforcement cooperation after their coast guard chiefs signed Notes of Discussion covering information sharing, training and coordinated responses to cross-border threats, according to the Singapore Police Force.  

The document was signed on 11 August during the Second Tripartite Cooperation Port Visit in Batam, Indonesia, which ran from 10 to 12 August 2026 and brought together about 80 officers from the Singapore Police Coast Guard, Indonesia’s Bakamla RI and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.  

Bakamla chief Vice Admiral TNI Dr Irvansyah, MMEA director general Admiral (M) Datuk Haji Mohd Rosli bin Abdullah and Singapore PCG commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Ang Eng Seng signed the Notes of Discussion, recording the meeting’s conclusions and their commitment to continue trilateral cooperation.  

The three services are seeking closer operational collaboration through faster information exchange, training and capacity development, with transnational crime, illegal activity at sea and other threats crossing national maritime boundaries among the areas of focus.  

Singapore proposed Rendezvous at Sea activities and coordinated patrols, or CORPAT. Malaysia proposed putting the trilateral relationship on a more structured footing, including possible formalisation through a memorandum of understanding. Those measures remain proposals rather than completed agreements.  

“We hope to strengthen maritime security in the waters shared by the three countries, including the Malacca Strait, Singapore Strait and Natuna Sea,” Irvansyah said.  

Singapore deployed the 35-metre White Tip Shark PH58, while Malaysia sent the 22-metre KM Sibuan 2224. Indonesian craft CAT 508 and HSC 32-02 also took part.  

The Tripartite Cooperation initiative was introduced by Singapore PCG in 2025. An earlier high-level meeting between the three services was held at Bakamla headquarters on 15 July 2025.  

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