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2026 August 18   11:30

bunkering

French liner CMA CGM boxship takes world-record 8,016 tonnes of biomethanol at China’s Shanghai Port

French liner CMA CGM’s Malta-flagged, 13,000-TEU methanol dual-fuel containership CMA CGM Osmium was bunkered with biomethanol at Shanghai Port on 15 and 16 August, according to SIPG.  

The ship took 8,016 tonnes of domestically produced biomethanol at Lvhuashan South Anchorage, setting a world record for a single green methanol bunkering operation.  SIPG Energy carried out the ship-to-ship transfer using bunker vessel Hai Gang Zhi Yuan.  

The operation formed part of China’s first simultaneous anchorage bunkering involving two ships and two alternative fuels.

At the same time, SIPG Energy’s Hai Gang Wei Lai supplied 5,038 cubic metres of LNG to Singapore liner Pacific International Lines’ 13,000-TEU LNG dual-fuel containership Kota Elan.  

Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration, Shanghai Customs and immigration authorities supported the operations.

Wusong Maritime Safety Administration used vessel traffic monitoring, drones and onboard inspections during the two transfers.  

Most of the biomethanol supplied to CMA CGM Osmium came from Shanghai Electric’s Taonan green methanol project in Jilin province. The fuel was moved from Taonan to Dalian and then shipped to storage in Shanghai before bunkering.  

The 8,016-tonne stem more than doubled the 3,643 tonnes supplied to CMA CGM Osmium at Yangshan Port’s Shengdong Terminal on 5 and 6 March. That operation was CMA CGM’s first biomethanol bunkering worldwide and at the time set a Chinese port record.  

A ceremony marking the latest operation was held in Shanghai’s Yangshan port area on 17 August.  

Marseille-headquartered CMA CGM was founded in 1978. It carried 24.2m TEU in 2025 and generated revenue of $54.4bn. The group took delivery of 27 LNG- and methanol-powered vessels that year and expects more than 200 ships in its fleet to be capable of using low-carbon fuels by 2030.  

SIPG Energy Co Ltd is a subsidiary of Shanghai International Port Group. 

Topics:

CMA CGM

bunkering

biofuel

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