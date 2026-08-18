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2026 August 18   12:41

shipbuilding

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang delivers first large LNG carrier built by private Chinese yard

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang has delivered the 175,000-cbm YANGZE LNG 01, the first large membrane LNG carrier built by a privately owned Chinese shipbuilder, according to Bureau Veritas.  

The Singapore-flagged vessel, IMO 1040693, was built by Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding under hull number YZJ2022-1475 and is classed by Bureau Veritas.  

The 297-metre ship is 46 metres wide and 26.5 metres deep. Its 175,000-cbm cargo capacity is based on GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.  

YANGZE LNG 01 is fitted with two 5G70ME-C10.5-GA-EGRBP dual-fuel main engines and a 1.5-tonne-per-hour reliquefaction system. Bureau Veritas provided classification survey services and technical support during construction.  

The vessel is the first of two 175,000-cbm LNG carriers ordered from Yangzijiang for a European shipowner. The contract marked Yangzijiang’s first entry into large LNG carrier construction and made it the first privately owned Chinese shipbuilder to enter that market.  

The two ships were assigned to Yangzi Xinfu, with deliveries originally scheduled between 2025 and 2026.  

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd, established in 1956, operates four shipyards in China’s Jiangsu province and builds containerships, bulk carriers, tankers and gas carriers. Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding is part of the Yangzijiang group.  

Bureau Veritas is a French classification society providing classification, certification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries.

GTT is a French engineering company specialising in cryogenic membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases.

Topics:

LNG carrier

Bureau Veritas

GTT

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