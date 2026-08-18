Panamax delivers Vietnam’s first direct Indian diesel cargo in eight years

Panamax tanker Magic Victoria has delivered about 70,000 tonnes of diesel from India to Vietnam in the country’s first direct shipment of the fuel from India in eight years, according to Reuters.

The cargo was loaded at Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery and discharged at Van Phong terminal in Khanh Hoa province on 14-16 August. It moved to Vietnam via traders, with the identity of the seller to Vietnam National Petroleum Group, or Petrolimex, unclear.

The voyage marked a shift from March, when India-origin diesel reached Vietnam only after ship-to-ship transfers off the Singapore and Malacca straits.

Vietnam cut its most-favoured-nation import duty on diesel from 7% to 0% from 9 March. The zero-duty rate has been extended through 30 September 2026.

Vietnam sourced most of its diesel imports last year from South Korea and other Southeast Asian suppliers.

Magic Victoria, IMO 9608867, is a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker. MOL (India) Private Limited is its registered owner, while Synergy Maritime Private Limited is the vessel’s management company.

Reliance Industries is an Indian diversified group with businesses spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and digital services. Its Jamnagar refining complex has crude-processing capacity of 1.4m barrels per day.

Petrolimex holds an 85% interest in Van Phong Terminal. The facility has 505,000 cubic metres of storage capacity and annual import-export handling capacity of up to 6m tonnes.