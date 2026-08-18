Maersk hits East Africa-Europe cargo with $500 peak-season surcharge

Maersk will impose a $500 Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) on East African cargo bound for Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland from a price calculation date of 17 September 2026, according to Maersk.

The charge will cover 20DRY, 40DRY and 40HDRY containers shipped from Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Maersk linked the move to prevailing market conditions and capacity constraints affecting trade into North Europe. The surcharge is intended to support continued transport services and access to available capacity in the region.

The PSS will be collected under the freight payment terms applicable to each shipment and will form part of the relevant ocean freight charges under the applicable tariff, quotation, service contract or transportation agreement.

The $500 rate remains subject to contractual arrangements, local charges, surcharges, contingency charges and other applicable charges. The notice does not amend or override any service contract, tariff, quotation, bill of lading or other transportation agreement, while all rates and charges remain subject to applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish transport and logistics company whose activities include ocean container shipping, terminals, inland transport and logistics services.